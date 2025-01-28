Wall Street Analyst Spots the Next Big Altcoin That Could Dwarf Dogecoin Gains in 2025

Dogecoin price is undergoing a battering in the markets along with the majority of altcoins. This occurred due to the overvaluation concerns sweeping through the stock markets and spreading to the crypto markets as well.

As the top meme coin, DOGE is often regarded as more volatile compared to other altcoins but it has shown better resilience. It continues to grapple with bear forces in the crypto markets. Meanwhile, a famous Wall Street analyst has forecast that the ICO project DTX Exchange (DTX) will offer investors a huge upside rally once it is launched.

With the last stage 7 of its presale selling out rapidly, DTX Exchange is catching the eyes of the industry with its innovative hybrid trading platform model. It is becoming the prime pick for investors looking to get in on the next big thing of crypto on the cheap.

DTX tokens are available at a final discounted rate of $0.16, after which they will be at their launch price of $0.20. With its presales about to end, investors are rushing to join in the ICO, pushing its presales collections to $12.96 million.

Dogecoin Price Drops 13%: Will Recovery Soon?

Given Dogecoin price’s impressive record in early January and the persistent support from Elon Musk, there was growing optimism around DOGE’s performance. Many investors and traders were ready to push Dogecoin’s price to a new ATH over the $0.55 range.

However, the markets started pulling away over the weekend due to external factors and the Dogecoin price lost its bull momentum and is now down by 13% to the $0.32 range. DOGE’s weekly chart shows a high of $0.398 and a low of $0.309. The Dogecoin price is currently trading at about $0.324. the market volume is up by 167% to $3.71 billion, while the market cap is down by around 8%.

If there is a rising bullish momentum, DOGE price could regain its $0.45 range soon and may touch a new ATH as well as rising market volumes support bullish community sentiments.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Final Discounted Token Price

DTX Exchange (DTX) is rapidly selling out its presale rounds, creating a sense of urgency among investors looking to jump in on the 500X gains opportunity. DOGE whales are also adding this project to their holdings to recover from Dogecoin price volatility and to book gains from DTX’s huge utility and profit.

DTX Exchange (DTX) is an online exchange platform that is altering the traditional trading narrative with its innovative aim. It uses its hybrid approach to offer the best of centralized and decentralized finance on one page. While the trading process will follow a centralized exchange, the custody element will follow protocols of decentralized exchanges.

This transformative exchange is powered by a Layer-1 blockchain, VulcanX. The blockchain has already launched its testnet and has delivered a TPS of over 100,000. With such exceptional speed, it has already beaten top industry players and is all set to lead the market.

Conclusion

Currently, in its presale phase, DTX Exchange (DTX) has been unfailingly demonstrating remarkable performance in transforming the DeFi space. After its project raised a ground-breaking $12.9 million M in ongoing presale within a few months, DOGE investors are racing to be a part of the project at its presale price of $0.16.

DTX Exchange shows potential in its ongoing presale. With over $12.96 million raised so far, experts believe this platform is primed for success. Early backers of the project have seen 700% gains in the presale and are anticipating more towards its launch price of $0.20.

To know more about the DTX Exchange ecosystem, Check out: