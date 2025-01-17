Vottun Introduces Tokenized Platform to Accelerate Web3 Development; Launches Low-Code Solution to Empower Builders Globally

Vottun, a pioneering force in blockchain innovation, has unveiled its flagship tokenized platform designed to revolutionize the Web3 development landscape. Leveraging a unique ‘Code-to-Earn’ model, the platform aims to onboard a new wave of developers, simplifying the creation of dApps and DeFi tools while incentivizing creativity and innovation.

With a focus on accessibility, the platform provides low-code solutions that allow developers to build cutting-edge blockchain applications with minimal technical expertise. This initiative is expected to drive global participation, particularly targeting emerging markets, while fostering collaboration between developers and crypto enthusiasts.

Supported by prominent backers such as Draper, Macclin Capital, and Nebula Ventures, Vottun’s platform features seamless multi-chain integration with major networks and tools, including Fireblocks, Circle, and Certik. The company envisions scaling its developer community from 3,000 to over 20,000 within a year, establishing a robust foundation for Web3 innovation worldwide.

“Growing the Web3 ecosystem requires a solid backbone of developers, whose ideas can be easily transformed into working systems,” said Luis Carbajo, CEO & Co-Founder of Vottun. “By breaking down barriers in Web3 development and incentivising efforts toward product development, we aim to encourage the next million Web2 developers to launch innovative dApps and thus drive greater adoption of blockchain use cases globally.”

The platform’s vibrant ecosystem already includes over 50,000 active community members participating in challenges, airdrops, and collaborative activities. Entrepreneurs and developers alike benefit from tailored templates, dynamic APIs, and the tools necessary to scale their Web3 ventures.

Private LCO on PAID

Vottun will hold its Private LCO from January 21st-22nd on the PAID launchpad as it prepares for its TGE later this quarter. Known for its commitment to scalability and interoperability, the company has recently partnered with Arbitrum to advance blockchain infrastructure.

Trusted by industry leaders, Vottun has collaborated with global brands such as Nestle, PwC, The World Bank, and Chupa Chups.

For developers and blockchain enthusiasts eager to join this revolutionary journey, visit www.vottun.com. Investors can find detailed information about the Private LCO here.

About Vottun

Vottun is dedicated to advancing blockchain technology by equipping developers with state-of-the-art tools to build cross-chain dApps and innovative DeFi solutions. Its mission is to empower the transition from Web2 to Web3, supporting developers at all skill levels in shaping the future of blockchain-powered business models and applications.

Contact

Aroma K

Account Manager, Luna PR

aroma@lunapr.io