Vograce Guide On How To Choose Custom Die-Cut Stickers

Designing your stickers from a choice of die cuts is fun and a great way to let your creative juices flow. Whether you are adorning your products for business purposes, mailing abundant presents, or putting some fun on your goods, custom die-cut stickers are a perfect way to be great.

Designing your stickers may sound daunting at first, but by following the right tools and steps, it will be very simple to produce good stickers that a lot of people will love. In this guide, we will take you through the steps of ordering custom die cut stickers with Vograce, from choosing the design idea to completing your artwork and placing your order.

Without further ado, let’s see how you can create one-of-a-kind stickers in this article!

What Are Custom Die-Cut Stickers?

Custom Die-Cut stickers, also known as custom-shaped, die-cut, or cut-out stickers, are stickers cut into specific shapes and sizes from a sheet of materials with other shapes and sizes of stickers.

Die-cut stickers are different from circular or square-shaped stickers. They are available with any logo, characters, objects, or design of your choice. The foremost characteristic of die-cut stickers is that unlike hand-cut stickers, where a pattern is placed on a sheet of vinyl and then cut around, die-cut stickers are cut out to that pattern.

Here, we present Vograce as a company specializing in custom sticker services that will help you create die-cut stickers for your project quickly and painlessly. Whether you want an amusing sticker to place your artwork on or require a business sticker, custom die-cut stickers make excellent choices.

Step 1: Ideas & Creative Sticker Design

First, it is high time you come up with the actual design of your perfect custom die-cut sticker. Now, it’s time for you to know what message you want your sticker to convey. What should it represent?

Now, let’s think about what purpose of a sticker you are going to have. For what purpose are you creating it business, an event, a special occasion or just for the heck of it?

Here are a few things to consider during your brainstorming phase:

Branding: When branding a sticker for your business, you ought to consider the brand identity that you want to portray. Think about things like your logo, your company colors, and anything else that you use in your company’s branding. Your sticker design should incorporate your business’s personality and tagline.

Artwork: This is the best time for an artist or a creator to start coming up with those very creative messages. Stickers can be put on anything, from your favorite painting to cute characters or even better coming up with a new design idea. It’s necessary to look at what one enjoys making most and find a way to represent it with a sticker.

Audience: Think about who would touch the stickers or use stickers and see them on them. Are you making them for children, grown-ups, or a special type of audience, like fans of anime or computer games? Another meaning depicts the audience as the reason that determines the style and tones of the design.

Theme: Do your stickers need to bear, le t’s say, a funny saying, an inspirational quote, or the hallmark of any particular season? Choosing a theme will allow you to start a point for your general layout and keep your imagination more informed.

However, at this stage, it is recommended that we make concept proposals. Whether one makes quick, distorted sketches on paper or neat, shaded electronic illustrations, the preliminary step to creating one’s concept is to put it in black and white.

Step 2: Choose the Right Design Tools

Finally, after you have a design idea, it is high time you implement it through the design tools. You do not need to be a professional graphic designer. You have countless options and resources that are easy to use. Therefore, be sure to make breathtaking die-cut stickers. Here are some great design tools to help you create your custom stickers:

1. Canva

Canva is a perfect fit for novices. It is easy to operate and provides a list of designed and modified templates. If a user wishes to upload his artwork, he can do so and begin creating from scratch, or if a user wishes to use one of a variety of sticker templates, Canva offers them.

It is ideal to develop a particular item within a brief timeframe and without botheration. Another advantage is Canva’s free calendar availability, which is cheap for all consumers.

2. Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is essentially for professional levels of design and is more advanced than Adobe Photoshop. Using vector graphics makes it perfect when placing a custom die-cut sticker because scaling up or down does not affect the quality of the graphic. But if you’re serious about creating nice stickers, Illustrator is a great thing, although it’ll take more time than the previous applications.

3. Inkscape

Often called the ‘free Illustrator,’ Inkscape is open-source vector graphics software. It’s a good-looking graphics tool for designing vectors and is easy to master. If you don’t have Illustrator, Inkscape is an excellent tool for creating free custom die-cut stickers.

4. Procreate

If you enjoy sketching, then there is no better tool for a digital painter than Procreate. It is only available on the iPad and provides options for making unique paintings using various brushes and tools. For those who design their stickers from scratch, Procreate allows you to design as detailed and as unique as you would want your stickers to be.

No matter which tool you opt for, the idea is to create a design free from jagged lines and rough edges because die-cut stickers will be made concerning the edges of the desired picture. Ensure your artwork is clear and recognizable, mainly in small sizes.

Step 3: Let Vograce Prepare Your Artwork

After you have developed your design, the artwork preparation for the actual manufacturing process is the following process. Vograce makes it easy to upload your artwork, but there are a few things you’ll need to check before submitting your design:

1. File Type

Vograce accepts custom sticker orders from customers in different formats, such as AI, PDF, SVG, and PNG files. It is also suggested that you save your logo in vector format so that your design will not pixelate and is easily scaled up in size; choices include AI, SVG, or PDF.

2. Dimensions

Ensure that you have the dimensions of your design to know the size of the sticker that you wish to order. Regarding size, Vograce provides a rich choice; therefore, do not forget to indicate whether your stickers should be large or small.

3. Resolution

All images should be in raster format, JPEG, or JPG, and the resolution should be 300 dpi or higher. High resolution definitively produces lessons, freeing the stickers from any pixelation.

4. Bleed Area

There are usually white edges around stickers that are not wanted; having a bleed area will solve them. This is an additional margin (most commonly 1/8 inch) around your artwork so that when the stickers are stripped, there is no blank area surrounding the design.

Step 4: Select your sticker material type and glossy coat.

Custom die-cut stickers may be provided in all sorts of stocks and laminations by Vograce. According to the style and intended application of the final sticker, you can choose the material and finish of your choice. Here are some popular options:

1. Vinyl Stickers

Water decals are good if you require long-lasting stickers that are resistant to water. They work best on bottles and thermoses, laptops, and car windows and are excellent for outdoor applications. Vinyl stickers are durable and can easily withstand wear and tear, so they make the best stickers.

2. Holographic Stickers

The holographic stickers are the most appropriate stickers for providing for their subject and having fun simultaneously. They are large and have a reflective metallic luster with ever-changing colors dependent on the viewpoint. If you want a unique look for the sticker highlighting eye-popping colors, there is no better way to go than to use holographic stickers.

3. Clear Stickers

Clear stickers are apparent, so they can easily stick to the surface on which they are placed. This makes them ideal for applying on glass or in a situation where you would wish your design to look like they are not even on the surface. Clear stickers may also have more apparent designs but a more contemporary feel.

4. Matte Finish

This sticker has a flat, non-gloss finish or is dull. This finish is helpful if you desire a sophisticated and discrete finish. The first and obvious advantage of the matte finish is you’re less likely to get glare from the stickers and gives a more professional, smooth look to your stickers.

5. Glossy Finish

The material of these stickers has a glistening surface hence giving the colors look larger and more pronounced. Glossy ones are the best if you wish to have your stickers as bright as possible with vivid colors and sheen.

Vograce provides you with the full freedom tto chooseyour material and the finishing tyou desire. Whether you wantdurability, shine ,or transparency ,there is a finish to match every need in the market today.

Step 5: Place Your Order with Vograce

You need to order from Vograce now that your design is ready and you’ve settled for the material and the finish. The process is straightforward:

Upload Your Design: Visit Vograce’s website and submit your artwork.

Choose Your Specifications: Choose the size, type, or kind of material, finish, and number of pieces.

Review and Confirm: This also informs the order details to confirm accuracy before processing.

Place Your Order: Place your order to the end and wait for your die-cutting stickers to be manufactured.

Vograce has a great customer support team. Thus,if you have any queries or issues,they are willing to handle them. Their responsiveness is apparent, and they have everything you need at their disposal.

Step 6: You ought to wait for your stickers to arrive.

When you give Vograce your order, they will start designing your custom stickers immediately. They employ high-quality materials and the latest production technology so that your stickers turn out well. The production time is speedy, and the delivery is efficient; thus, getting your stickers will not take so long.

