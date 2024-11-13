Visa recognizes creators and partners with Pharrell Williams in Portugal.

Visa has recognized creators and partnered with Pharrell Williams at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Visa Recognizes Creators

Visa said on Tuesday that it has officially recognized creators as small businesses at the opening session of Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Acknowledging the impact of creators on the digital economy. Today, creators can easily and securely pay and be paid with Visa’s financial tools, resources, and products made available to small businesses worldwide.

According to a Visa survey of creators, more than two-thirds of creators struggle with slow payouts that delay their growth. Visa is helping creators get paid fast.

Jonathan Kolozsvary, Global Head of Small Business at Visa, said, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the world finally recognizing creators as the driving force behind the digital economy. We are proud to help creators grow their businesses – whether it’s helping creators access funding with a small working capital solution, or helping creators get paid in real-time to their debit card.”

Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa, “Visa has long recognized that creators play a critical role in shaping culture, which has a significant impact on commerce. Pharrell embodies the creator spirit, and we’re excited to expand our partnership.”

Visa Partners with Pharrell

Visa also announced an expanded partnership with Pharrell Williams, a Grammy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, as well as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. A brand advocate and star of Visa’s 2024 brand film, “Prodigies,” Visa is proud to partner with Pharrell on two of his philanthropic ventures, Black Ambition and YELLOW. Pharrell founded YELLOW, a non-profit that evens the odds for youth through education in 2019.

According to the report, Visa will provide financial and digital inclusion tools and resources to YELLOW’s students with an aim to improve financial literacy through the partnership.

Pharrell announced the partnership with Visa CMO Frank Cooper III, at Web Summit, where they also discussed how businesses and individuals can harness the power of the creator economy.

Pharrell Williams, Grammy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, said, “As a creator, artist and philanthropist, I’m passionate about helping others pursue their dreams. This collaboration enables us to propel students and Black and Hispanic-owned small businesses forward, instilling a spirit of relentless improvement and inspiring them to strive for excellence daily.”

