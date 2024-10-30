Visa collaborates with Coinbase to integrate new funding features.

Visa has collaborated with Coinbase to integrate Visa Direct to deliver real-time account funding for customers.

By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase customers will be able to deposit funds into their Coinbase account in real-time using eligible Visa debit cards.

Visa Partners with Coinbase

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Coinbase, a trusted place to buy, sell, and manage crypto. This partnership adds convenience and new services for Coinbase customers across the US and EU, including real-time, reliable, and secure money movement. By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase customers will be able to deposit funds into their Coinbase account in real-time using eligible Visa debit cards.

Coinbase already has millions of users with a debit card connected to their account, and this new feature will allow customers to quickly add funds, offering them more flexibility to take advantage of trading opportunities, which can be critical in a dynamic crypto environment, Visa said.

Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, Head of Visa Direct, North America for Visa, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Coinbase to help service their customers’ money movement needs. Providing real-time account funding using Visa Direct and an eligible Visa debit card means that those Coinbase users with an eligible Visa debit card know that they can take advantage of trading opportunities day and night.”

Akash Shah, Senior Director, Product Management at Coinbase, remarked, “Bringing this feature to our customers supports our mission of increasing economic freedom in the world. The integration with Visa Direct gives our eligible customers real-time access to their funds for trading. By enabling them to move money seamlessly and control their finances, we are delivering the trust, security, and flexibility they expect.”

What does Visa Direct do?

The digital payment company said that Visa Direct delivers quick and secure money movement and further helps to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technologies, helping to reduce waiting periods for fund availability.

Coinbase customers

According to the report, with the functionality delivered by Visa Direct, Coinbase customers can now: transfer funds into their Coinbase account in real-time using an eligible Visa debit card; Purchase crypto on Coinbase directly with an eligible Visa debit card and cash out funds from Coinbase to a bank account via an eligible Visa debit card in real-time.

The two companies also continue to offer a Coinbase Visa debit card for US-based customers.

About Visa

