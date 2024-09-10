Vir Biotechnology Names Jason O’Byrne as Chief Financial Officer

Vir Biotechnology has named Jason O’Byrne as Chief Financial Officer.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Jason O’Byrne, MBA, as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 2, 2024. Mr. O’Byrne will join the Vir Executive Management Team and report directly to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA.

Marianne De Backer, Chief Executive Officer, Vir Biotechnology, said, “I am delighted to welcome Jason to the Vir Executive Management Team and excited about the impact he will bring to Vir. Jason’s exceptional leadership coupled with his proven track record in financial strategy across public companies, make him the perfect fit as we embark on the next chapter for our organization. As a seasoned and well-respected cross-functional leader with a focus on excellence in execution, I look forward to partnering with Jason as we advance in our mission of powering the immune system to transform lives.”

Mr. O’Byrne said, “I am honored to join Vir at this important time as it expands into oncology and continues the innovative work to address unmet patient need in infectious disease. I admire Vir’s proven ability to accelerate differentiated antibody therapeutics. I am excited to join the talented team and contribute to rapidly advancing important new therapeutic options for patients.”

About Jason O’Byrne

Mr. O’Byrne joins Vir from Caribou Biosciences, Inc., where he served as CFO, leading the finance, investor relations, corporate communications, IT, procurement, and operations functions as the company advanced its pipeline of clinical-stage cell therapies in oncology and autoimmune disease. Prior to joining Caribou, Mr. O’Byrne served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Audentes Therapeutics, where he led the financial operations of the gene therapy company. While at Audentes, Mr. O’Byrne oversaw the financial due diligence and integration related to the company’s acquisition by Astellas Pharma in 2020.

Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Byrne held roles of increasing responsibility and geographical reach at Genentech, a member of the Roche group. Over a 13-year period with Genentech, he built broad operational finance expertise across manufacturing, research, clinical development, business development, and commercialization. During his tenure, he served as Regional Head of Commercial Finance for the Asia Pacific Region, and Global Head of Finance for Product Development. Mr. O’Byrne holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA in Finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Vir’s clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections, in addition to multiple oncology programs. Vir also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of other infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.