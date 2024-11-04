View Systems Launches AI-Powered Data Management and Insights Platform

View Systems has launched an AI-Powered Data Management and Insights Platform.

The aim is to streamline how organizations manage and use their data as part of their AI strategy.

What did View launch?

View Systems On Monday, announced the general availability of View AI. The aim is to streamline how organizations manage and use their data as part of their AI strategy. Available both on premises and in the cloud, View AI supports the entire data lifecycle, from ingestion to analysis and AI interaction.

By providing a practical approach to effective data management, the comprehensive View platform provides an end-to-end solution that transforms raw data into AI-ready assets with built-in, deployable conversational experiences, helping enterprises gain valuable insights from their data while maintaining data sovereignty and compliance, View said.

Sean Varley, chief evangelist at Ampere, commented, “We welcome View Systems to the AI Platform Alliance, adding valuable data conditioning and lifecycle management services to the growing ecosystem of companies offering integral components to Alliance platforms built around our Ampere Cloud Native Processors. We look forward to collaborating with the View team through the Alliance to reach our joint customer base and accelerate their AI journey.”

Joel Christner, co-founder and CEO, View, said, “Imagine having an advanced AI experience right within your own secure environment, allowing you to protect your company’s financial data and intellectual property without compromising on innovation. Users can connect, process, search, and chat with data assets within an hour, all without giving up control of their data or sending it outside of their organization.”

What three components did View recognize?

View said that it has recognized three key components for organizations who want to harness the full power of their data: metadata, graph representations, and vector embeddings. These elements work in synergy to provide a comprehensive understanding of data relationships, enhance semantic meaning, and enable both efficient discovery and retrieval, paving the way for more powerful and intelligent data-driven applications.

About View

View Systems came to market with View AI, an end-to-end AI processing platform that helps users, developers, and partners accelerate their AI journey. Within minutes, they can securely connect, process, search and chat with their data, yielding instant insights. View’s comprehensive APIs and SDKs allow developers to build on top of View AI to enhance existing data flows or accelerate the development and deployment of critical AI applications. View AI can be deployed on premises or in the cloud, allowing users to choose how and where their data is managed with full control over their data’s sovereignty.

About the AI Platform Alliance

The AI Platform Alliance is a strategic group of full stack ecosystem partners that provide enterprise-grade curated solutions specifically developed for AI inference use cases, and optimized for the industry leading AI Compute platform from Ampere. The Alliance offers high performance, open, economical and sustainable solutions including design-in and ready-to-use AI inference-enabled services that help end customers and digital enterprises overcome the challenges of adapting to a constantly evolving market.