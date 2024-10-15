Video Production Benefits for Business

The business world is exceedingly competitive, especially with most businesses now trading (or at least advertising) online. Due to the saturation of consumer options available across almost all industries and niches and the unlimited reach of the internet, every business needs to understand how to stand out and harness the power of savvy marketing to even compete, not to mention actually succeed.

Video is a highly effective tool that many businesses can use to improve their outcomes. Collaboration with the right professional video production services provider to design, create, and publish commercial and corporate video content should be high on any brand manager or marketer’s agenda.

The Role of a Video Production Company

Professional video production agencies produce video content to support brands. This includes (but is not limited to) online ads, TV commercials, corporate and training videos, webinars, social media reels, YouTube videos, music videos, commercials to music videos, webinars, infomercials, and more. Staffed by creative experts including writers, graphic designers, producers, set designers, videographers, audio technicians, editors, and other talents, they may work as independent entities or under the umbrella of a larger marketing agency.

Why Consider Video Marketing for Your Business?

Up to 80% of people are much more receptive to watching videos reading text or listening to audio and they retain more information from a video than any other channel. As such, video is a very powerful device for telling your brand’s story and driving an emotional response in your audience. It is a great way to make boring or dry topics more interesting, and can really boost engagement with your brand for a wider audience.

Investment in a targeted video marketing campaign for your brand/business is wise and will most likely pay off, even for small businesses. There is arguably no more immediately effective way to capture and engage audiences and build brand awareness, boost click-through rates, generate new leads, improve customer loyalty rates, and deliver a greater return on investment and profitability for your brand.

Video Marketing Benefits Include:

Create interactive, enjoyable, and easy-to-consume content

Engage your target audience

Define and strengthen your brand identity

Boost awareness

Depict your brand values

Increase clickthroughs to your website

Showcase your products/services

Inform and entertain your audience

Drive customer enquiries

Trigger tangible engagement

Create valuable social content and encourage sharing

Target and compel prospects

Boost conversion rates

Improve SEO outcomes

Strengthen customer service

Deliver a positive return on your investment

Ideas & Tips!

Incorporating video content for your business is easy and the options are endless and limited only by your imagination (or that of the video production services agency you choose to work with).

Ask first: do you need commercial or corporate videos?

Commercial videos are focused on broadcasting or showcasing products and services to drive sales.

Corporate videos focus primarily on product uses and applications, brand strengthening, market dynamics, stakeholder information, and staff motivation and training.

What type of videos could you use for your brand?

Brand introduction

New product or service broadcast/showcase

How-To/Infomercial

Animation

Behind-the-Scenes

Event highlights

Promotion

Webinar

Live Stream

Recruitment

Onboarding

Training

B2B showcases

Social reels/videos

Shorts

Client testimonials

PR

Crisis management

Don’t DIY!

You may be tempted to go a do-it-yourself route – but this could be a mistake! There is no better way to guarantee a targeted, on-brand, stylish, high-quality, and engaging commercial or corporate video than to hire an experienced, expert video production agency near you. Your return on investment will speak for itself.