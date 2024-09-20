Veteran Crypto Investor Who Told People To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) At $1 Begs Investors To Buy This Altcoin At $0.03846

Timing is an important factor when investing in cryptocurrencies, as buying an altcoin at the right time can mean the difference between enormous profit and significant loss. Recently, a veteran crypto investor who bought Bitcoin (BTC) at $1 is urging crypto community members to bag an ETF token, ETFSwap (ETFS), at its current price of $0.03846. let’s discuss the reason for his optimistic view on the altcoin.

ETFSwap (ETFS) To Replicate Bitcoin (BTC) High

As we approach the next bull market, a veteran crypto investor is confident that ETFSwap (ETFS) is the altcoin that will make the next crypto millionaires, urging investors to participate in its ongoing presale. ETFSwap (ETFS) is a crypto ETF trading platform allowing users to trade tokenized ETFs on the blockchain. The tokenized ETFs will expose everyone in the crypto industry to assets from numerous industries, including crypto, precious metals, and stocks. Compared to traditional ETFs, users can increase their trading position by over 50x by trading tokenized ETFs on the platform’s derivative trading arm.

Further, users can carry out permissionless and decentralized transactions without third-party authorization, all thanks to the platform’s smart contract functionality. In addition, ETFSwap (ETFS) will only partner with MiCa-regulated investment banks to handle the trading of cryptocurrencies and securities on its platform. As part of its long-term goal, ETFSwap (ETFS) intends to partner with top DeFi institutions to advance the growth of decentralized finance. It is also preparing to launch its ETF sometime in 2025.

ETFSwap (ETFS) also features an altcoin, ETFS, as its native token. As the platform’s native token, ETFS is responsible for all the operations carried out on the network. The veteran crypto investor believes that numerous use cases will assist the altcoin in replicating Bitcoin’s (BTC) high. Further, ETFS is a deflationary token; thus, the steady reduction in its total supply has equipped it to remain relevant in a competitive market.

Users who hold the altcoin will also access added perks like exclusive investment opportunities and bonuses. In addition, the veteran crypto investor is aware of the mouth-watering staking rewards users who stake their tokens on ETFSwap (ETFS) will receive as passive income. Therefore, the veteran crypto investor is urging everyone to grab the opportunity to buy the altcoin now at a low price of $0.03846 per coin in the platform’s ongoing presale event.

Bitcoin (BTC) Rise To Stardom

Bitcoin (BTC), regarded as the king of cryptocurrencies, was introduced in 2009 as an alternative to fiat currencies. In 2011, Bitcoin (BTC) surged to $1 and eventually reached a peak of $29.60 by June of the same year. At this point, a veteran crypto investor who saw potential in Bitcoin (BTC) urged others to buy it at its formative stage.

Crypto Investors who got in and bought Bitcoin (BTC) at $1 realized massive yield when it crossed the $1000 mark in 2013. Though Bitcoin (BTC) experienced some sharp setbacks, it broke into a high of about $19,000 towards the end of 2017. The pandemic, which accompanied 2020, also created more awareness about cryptocurrencies, leading to broader adoption as the shutdown significantly affected the mainstream economy of several regions.

Therefore, Bitcoin (BTC) closed the year with a high of over $28,000 and opened 2021 with a surge to $40,000. By April of the same year, Bitcoin (BTC) exploded to $60,000, reaching an all-time high of $69,000 by November. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin (BTC) currently exchanges hands around the $58,000 mark and has over 54% market dominance.

Conclusion

As we approach the next bull market, the veteran crypto investor is confident that ETFSwap (ETFS) will surge in value alongside Bitcoin (BTC). However, the veteran crypto investor believes the altcoin holds more potential because it’s still in its formative stage. Crypto experts are also confident that ETFS will soon surge to the $3 mark, resulting in over 200x yield for all early investors. This window of opportunity is still open, so do not delay buying ETFS today!

