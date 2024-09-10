Uzakrota, one of the world’s most influential tourism events, is coming back to Azerbaijan

Uzakrota, with its organized events, has emerged as a notable platform in global tourism, recognized among the “Top 10 Most Influential Tourism Events in the World.” Having received four awards, Uzakrota is set to strengthen its international impact by hosting a significant event in Baku this year. Following prestigious cities like New York, London, Dublin, Berlin, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Athens, and Kuala Lumpur, the event will take place for the third time in the capital of Azerbaijan.

This year’s Uzakrota Baku event will be held on October 4, 2023, at the Radisson Baku Hotel, supported by Amadeus and Turkish Airlines. This event will gather 500 tourism professionals from the region, providing them an excellent opportunity to establish collaborations and keep up with the latest trends in the industry.

Comprehensive Conference Program and Event Content

Uzakrota Baku will offer participants valuable insights into relevant topics and current industry trends. The event will cover subjects such as “Azerbaijan and Turkey Travel Market,” “Business Travel and Events,” “The Future of Mass Tourism,” “Emerging Trends in the Caucasus,” and “Azerbaijan MICE Tourism.” Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panels and presentations featuring 40 different speakers, gaining access to the most up-to-date information regarding the sector.

In addition, 40 different tourism brands will open booths for B2B meetings. These B2B discussions will help participants find new business partners and strengthen their existing connections. Uzakrota Baku aims not only to facilitate effective business meetings but also to encourage the establishment of robust social networks. Furthermore, thematic evening dinners during the event will assist in building deeper relationships among participants.

Gökhan Erdoğan: “Aiming to Globalize Local Brands”

Gökhan Erdoğan, the founder of Uzakrota, provided insights regarding the event, outlining aims to unite Turkish brands with regional tour operators, airlines, hotels, travel technology companies, startups, influencers, and investors. Erdoğan stated, “We aim to contribute to the globalization of local companies. We have an agenda filled with inspiring talks by industry experts. We are preparing a program where you can elevate to the next level with new tactics and strategies, and get ready for a great 2025.”

According to Erdoğan, Uzakrota events not only provide information but also create opportunities that inspire participants.

Tourism Relations Between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Azerbaijan has become a strategic tourism market for Turkey, with its rich cultural heritage, stunning nature, and hospitality. The travel connections between the two countries have significantly developed in recent years. The Uzakrota Baku event is designed to strengthen these relations further and foster the emergence of new collaborations.

Direct flights and increasing travel opportunities have greatly facilitated business and tourist travels. In this context, the Uzakrota event offers participants a broad platform to explore new business opportunities. Particularly, the rich tourist resources of Azerbaijan and Turkey’s robust tourism infrastructure have great potential for enhancing joint ventures between the two countries.

Upcoming Events and Goals

Uzakrota will continue to host engaging B2B events throughout 2024. Events scheduled for October 17-18 in Cape Town, November 15 in Istanbul, and December 12 in Riyadh will offer participants ways to keep up with global tourism trends and explore new business opportunities.

In addition to being a platform for tourism professionals to share information and experiences, Uzakrota presents opportunities for keeping a close eye on industry developments. Participants will take crucial steps toward achieving their career goals by leveraging the insights gained from Uzakrota events to strengthen their competitive advantage in the market.

Registration and Information

Tourism professionals wishing to attend the event can register via Uzakrota’s official website. The Uzakrota Baku 2023 event will serve as a significant meeting point for participants to network with leading names in the industry and discover new business opportunities. This year’s event promises to be a tremendous gathering for industry stakeholders, enabling participants to take meaningful steps to develop their businesses further by applying the knowledge they acquire.

Uzakrota is poised to provide an unforgettable experience for participants with its events aimed at bringing new perspectives to the tourism sector and enhancing business opportunities. Uzakrota Baku, a convergence point for professionals from around the world, offers both the chance to monitor industry developments and the opportunity to establish new connections.