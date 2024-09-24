Use BDAG50 for a Massive 50% Bonus Before BlockDAG Shakes up the Crypto World Amid Notcoin’s Fall and Polygon’s Rise!

This week, the cryptocurrency market has been active with several coins undergoing significant updates. Polygon has shifted from MATIC to POL, a transformation that’s key to the network’s PoS architecture and potentially vital for its expansion in the real-world asset sector. Concurrently, Notcoin has been experiencing a downturn, with potential fears of falling to its lowest value ever at $0.005.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG has made headlines with its impressive partnerships and raising $75 million in its ongoing presale. In a move to further energize its community, BlockDAG is offering a 50% bonus on BDAG holdings to users who use the code BDAG50 at checkout till October 14th. This promotion aligns with the anticipation of BlockDAG potentially being listed on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon PoS: Enhancing RWA Integration

Polygon’s evolution from MATIC to POL plays a crucial role in boosting its involvement in the tokenization of real-world assets. As the essential gas and staking token, POL supports Polygon’s Proof of Stake blockchain, which is attracting interest from financial institutions for its on-chain adoption possibilities and liquidity in decentralized finance.

Entities like Franklin Templeton have adopted Polygon’s PoS to manage real-world assets and perform on-chain transactions. Despite POL being 85% below its peak, this enhancement fortifies Polygon’s strategic position, creating new liquidity opportunities and hinting at future growth.

Forecast for Notcoin: Anticipating a Drop to $0.005?

Notcoin is navigating a tough bearish trend. Since July 20, it has failed to overcome a downward resistance line. Despite a slight 4% increase in price recently, its network activity has seen a steep decline, with daily active addresses and new addresses reduced by 17% and 16%, respectively.

A significant decrease in large transaction volumes has added to the negative outlook, hinting that Notcoin might revisit its all-time low price of $0.005 soon.

BlockDAG’s BDAG50 Bonus Celebrates Upcoming Rebranding

BlockDAG draws attention with a unique offer: a 50% bonus on BDAG holdings using the code BDAG50, valid until October 14th. This bonus marks the celebration of a successful Testnet debut and significant presale progress, alongside the upcoming launch of a new website and platform on October 14th, marking a major milestone. Users are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

BlockDAG, a leading Layer-1 cryptocurrency, has raised an extraordinary $75 million in its presale, one of the most notable in the sector, and continues to innovate with its advanced DAG architecture. This technology enhances scalability and allows for parallel transactions, setting BlockDAG apart from rivals like Bitcoin and Kaspa. With strategic partnerships in place and a potential Premier League deal, BlockDAG is nearing another significant milestone—a listing on major crypto exchanges.

A listing would significantly elevate BlockDAG’s market presence, enhancing its legitimacy and appeal. Such visibility would likely increase trading volume and the coin’s value, making this an opportune time for potential buyers. Support from major exchanges would solidify BlockDAG’s status in the market, setting the stage for further successes.

As BlockDAG approaches this milestone, predictions suggest its price could hit $30 by 2030, with early adopters already seeing a 1820% increase in their assets.

Final Insights

While Polygon navigates its transition to POL with potential growth in tokenized assets, Notcoin’s current phase is causing unease among its investors due to potential significant losses.

In contrast, BlockDAG’s impressive presale achievements, innovative technology, and strategic partnerships make it a prominent player in the cryptocurrency sphere. The BDAG50 bonus offer provides a significant incentive for traders to capitalize on this momentum before the promotional period concludes on October 14th.

