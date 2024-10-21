UQPAY Becomes a Principal Member of Mastercard for Enhanced Merchant Acquiring

A New Milestone for UQPAY

UQPAY is proud to announce its recent approval as a Principal Member of Mastercard for acquiring business, marking a significant milestone in our journey to enhance digital payment solutions globally. This prestigious status not only underscores UQPAY’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and security in the financial industry, but also positions us at the forefront of payment innovations.

As a Principal Member of Mastercard, UQPAY will now be able to directly acquire merchants and provide them with access to Mastercard’s global payment network. This direct relationship enhances our ability to offer tailored, flexible payment solutions that cater to the diverse needs of businesses in Singapore. Merchants partnering with UQPAY can look forward to a range of benefits that will transform their transaction capabilities and open new opportunities for growth.

Benefits for Merchants

Enhanced Payment Security: Leveraging Mastercard’s cutting-edge security technologies, UQPAY will offer merchants robust protection against fraud and payment disruptions, ensuring that every transaction is secure.

Global Reach, Local Service: Through Mastercard’s international network, merchants can effortlessly reach overseas customers while enjoying localized support from UQPAY. This dual advantage is crucial for businesses aiming to grow without borders.

Customized Payment Solutions: UQPAY’s newfound status as a Principal Member allows for more flexible and innovative payment solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of our merchants. Whether it’s simplifying mobile payments or integrating multi-currency transactions, UQPAY is equipped to handle it all.

Streamlined Operations: Merchants will benefit from streamlined operations and reduced processing times, making it easier than ever to manage their finances and improve cash flow.

Expert Insights and Support: UQPAY’s dedicated team of payment experts is committed to supporting merchants in navigating the complexities of global commerce. Our team will provide insights, advice, and continuous support tailored to help businesses thrive.

A Future of Possibilities

This collaboration between UQPAY and Mastercard represents more than just a business advancement. It signifies a leap towards the future of commerce, where efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction are paramount. We are excited to embark on this journey, enhancing the payment experiences of our merchants and their customers around the globe.

For current and prospective merchants, this development means access to a world-class payment infrastructure backed by the trust and reliability of Mastercard. We invite businesses of all sizes to join us in reaping the benefits of this new era of payment solutions.

Stay connected with UQPAY as we continue to innovate and lead in the delivery of premier digital payment solutions. Together, we are setting new standards in the world of transactions, paving the way for a seamless, secure, and prosperous future for all our partners.

ABOUT UQPAY:

Grow Your Business Borderlessly

UQPAY is a one-stop global digital payment solution provider headquartered in Singapore, with branches in multiple locations worldwide. Since 2017, UQPAY has been delivering seamlessly integrated, one-stop solutions designed for global application, adhering to the highest industry standards for security. UQPAY holds several financial licenses, including the Major Payment Institution (MPI) License issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Money Services Business (MSB) license in the United States. Additionally, UQPAY is a member of the Singapore FinTech Association and has been recognized as one of Singapore’s Top 500 Most Successful SMEs.

Contact UQPAY

UQPAY Website: https://uqpay.com/

UQPAY Twitter: https://x.com/UQPAYSG

UQPAY PTE. LTD.

9 North Buona Vista Drive, #02-01, Metropolis Tower 1, Singapore 138588

Phone: +65 8328 0868

Email: bd@uqpay.com