Updated SQE Revision Notes and Practice Questions for 2025

Brigitte’s Notes has released updated study notes and mock questions for SQE1 designed to help candidates prepare for the 2025 Solicitors Qualifying Examination (“SQE”). These materials include detailed updates to reflect the latest SQE syllabus and aim to support aspiring solicitors in their journey toward qualification.

Key Features of the Updated SQE Notes and Questions

Detailed SQE1 Study Notes

Comprehensive coverage of the SQE syllabus, including land law, criminal law, contract law, and tort law.

Simplified explanations of complex legal concepts to make them manageable and easy to understand.

Updated content to reflect recent developments in case law and legislation.

Practice Questions for SQE1

Updated multiple-choice questions (MCQs) modelled on the SQE1 format.

Scenario-based questions designed to reflect real-world legal challenges.

Detailed answers provided to aid exam preparation and revision.

Support for SQE2

Practical guidance for tasks such as client interviews, legal drafting, and advocacy.

Resources specifically tailored to the second stage of the SQE.

Enhanced Study Tools

Revision materials optimised for use on digital devices, making it easy to study on the go.

Personalised SQE Tutoring

In addition to offering helpful study materials, Brigitte’s Notes provides personalised SQE law tutoring services to support students preparing for both SQE1 and SQE2. Tutoring is tailored to meet individual needs and includes:

SQE1 Functional Legal Knowledge (FLK1 and FLK2): Gain a deeper understanding of core topics like tort law, business law, and contract law.

SQE2 Practical Skills: Improve skills in areas such as client interviews, legal writing, and case analysis.

Tutors work one-on-one with students online, offering guidance, answering questions, and helping them build the confidence needed to succeed in the exams.

What Makes Brigitte’s Notes Unique?

Brigitte’s Notes provides comprehensive SQE support by focusing on both the content of the FLK syllabus and the skills required to pass the SQE1 and SQE2 exams. These updates aim to ensure that candidates are fully prepared, whether they are self-studying or enrolled in a preparation course.

Subjects Covered Include:

FLK1:

Business Law

Dispute Resolution

Contract

Tort

The Legal System of England and Wales

Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Retained EU Law

Legal Services

FLK2:

Property Practice

Wills and the Administration of Estates

Solicitors’ Accounts

Land Law

Trusts

Criminal Law

Criminal Litigation

Why These Updates Are Important

The SQE exams are more challenging than ever, with fewer than half of candidates passing the most recent SQE1 sitting. In July 2024, just 44% of the 5,006 candidates who attempted both parts of SQE1 passed, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). This represents the lowest success rate recorded to date and a significant drop from the 56% pass rate in January 2024.

These SQE analysis and statistics highlight the importance of thorough preparation. Brigitte’s Notes provides updated SQE revision notes and practice questions to give candidates a better chance at success. By focusing on the latest SQE syllabus, practical scenarios, and clear explanations, these resources are designed to help students navigate the challenges of the exam and build their confidence.

About Brigitte’s Notes

Brigitte’s Notes has been helping students succeed in law exams since 2017, offering best in class revision notes, practice materials, and personalised law tutoring to students worldwide. With a focus on keeping materials up to date with the latest SQE syllabus, Brigitte’s Notes supports candidates in building their legal knowledge and developing the skills needed to pass the Solicitors Qualifying Examination.

Further Information

For more information about the new SQE materials, please visit Brigitte’s Notes website.