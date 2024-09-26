[Updated] How to Fix Pokemon GO Failed to Detect Location 12 without Soft Ban?

Background: The use of GPS location spoofing apps makes it possible for players to move in the game without walking in real. Pokemon Go is one of the most popular and entertaining games that use GPS data to determine the device’s location and user. When users attempt to trick the system with location spoofing apps, they either face a soft ban or a “Pokemon Go Failed to Detect Location 12” error by the system. We will help you resolve the issue without facing further error messages or warnings.

Part 1: The Reason Why Pokemon Go Failed to Detect Location

The use of an authentic location spoofer ensures flexibility in GPS location modification. However, with game developers implementing new security measures, location-spoofing apps are becoming harder. After Pokemon Go version 315.2, many users started getting a “Location no Detected 12” error when using third-party apps.

We have the right solution for you if you also see this message even after using the premium location spoofer. You can fix this issue without getting your account banned with a few modifications.

Part 2: Can You Avoid Error 12 Pokemon GO while Spoofing?

Yes, it is possible to avoid Error 12 despite using the location spoofer. For that, you need an authentic fake GPS location spoofer like PoGoskill. If the issue remains unsolved, you must download an exclusive PoGo Wizard. What is this, and how do you spoof location without getting Error 12? The following sections will explain everything in detail.

Part 3: How to Fix Pokemon GO Failed to Detect Location 12 on iOS & Android? [Recommended]

After releasing the latest security patch for Pokemon Go, you need PoGoskill PoGo Wizard for a smooth gaming and spoofing experience. First, you need to start with the installation of PoGo Wizard. If you have already installed the PoGoskill Fake GPS tool , install the Wizard now.

How to Install PoGo Wizard?

Step 1: Download and install the exclusive PoGo Wizard on your laptop or Mac, then log in using any Apple ID.

Step 2: Install the custom version of Pokemon Go on your device by clicking the “Install PoGo” button on the Wizard.

Step 3: Activate “Developer Mode” on your iPhone by following the on-screen instructions, and you will see the custom Pokemon Go icon on your iPhone.

How to Spoof Pokemon Go on your iPhone with Desktop Version?

Now that the custom version of the game is installed via PoGo Wizard, follow these simple steps to start playing the game without any message or soft ban.

Step 1: Download and Install PoGoskill Fake GPS

Users can install the desktop version of the tool on a Mac or laptop and then click the “Start” button to begin the process.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your Computer

Use a lightning cable or any other method to establish a secure connection between your iPhone and the computer. Then, follow the on-screen instructions and allow permissions.

Step 3: Start Modifying GPS Location without any Error

Now, the tool is ready for a smooth gaming experience. Use the tool’s features to change your location on the map or replicate a real human-like walking experience with a joystick or single—and multi-spot movement options.

Part 4: How to Fix Pokemon Go Failed to Detect Location 12 without PC?

The same issue can be fixed without using any computer by downloading the dedicated PoGoskill iOS App and PoGoskill Android App. Here are some salient features of the PoGoskill iOS App that make it quite popular among players:

Feature 1: Change GPS Location

Change your current location with a single tap or enter the destination address to jump to that address.

Feature 2: Round Trip and Loop Movement in Multi-spot Movement

Do you need to cover any specific distance to unlock particular assets? Use the round trip and loop movement options; the character will keep moving as instructed.

Feature 3: Joystick Movement

Get 360-degree control of the character’s movement and change the direction or speed at any moment.

Feature 4: Jump Teleport

You can jump to any desired address or location on the map with one click and then reset the area to the previous coordinates.

Feature 5: Quick Search for Pokémon and Raid Battles

Search for raid battles without wandering around in real-time. Move in the game and explore rare Pokemon.

How do you install and use the PoGoskill iOS app?

The PoGoskill iOS App is not available on the official App Store, so you need the PoGoskill iOS Assistant to download it.

Step 1: Install PoGoskill iOS App

Install the app via iOS Assistant and establish a safe VPN connection by using the IP Finder App that has already been installed via Assistant.

Step 2: Open the PoGoskill iOS App and Change the Location

Open the PoGoskill app on your iPhone, tap on the map where you want to jump or enter the address, and tap the “Change Location” icon on the right menu. Your current location will be changed instantly.

Step 3: Spoof Pokemon Go without Moving

Players can use a joystick or single—or multi-spot movement options to control the movement of characters in the game without walking in real life.

How do you install and use the PoGoskill Android app?

Using the PoGoskill Android App does not require any type of Assistant or Wizard, as it works completely fine without any add-on product. Here is how to use it.

Step 1: Download and Install the App

Go to the Play Store, search for the PoGoskill Fake GPS App , install it, and remember to allow all permissions and set PoGoskill as a Mock Location App.

Step 2: Change GPS Location

Open the PoGoskill App, tap on the “Edit Location” icon, enter the address, or choose a location on the map, and your current location will be changed.

Step 3: Move in Pokemon Go without Walking

Use the movement options or joystick controls for flexible movement in the game. You can change direction or speed at any time.

Part 4: Conclusion

With other apps resulting in soft bans and “Location not Detected 12” errors, PoGoskill Fake GPS delivers the promised ease and flexibility. For users facing the Error, give PoGo Wizard a try, and it will resolve the issue for you. Don’t limit your creativity; download the PoGoskill App or tool right now to speed up the game progress without any ban or error.