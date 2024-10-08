UPCX’s latest staking airdrop campaign for October, promoting financial democratization.

UPCX is an open-source payment system based on optimized high-speed blockchain technology, designed to simplify and optimize financial transactions. The system offers efficient payment settlement services, supports multiple asset types, and allows users to develop financial smart contracts and create User Issued Assets (UIA). Its native token $UPC has been listed on platforms such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea. To promote financial democratization and expand its international influence, while attracting more users to join the UPCX ecosystem, the latest “EU + Southeast Asia + Global” staking airdrop campaign for October has officially started, with a prize pool of up to 2,200 $UPC.

Event Date: October 2, 2024, to October 30, 2024

How to participate:

Stake UPC on the official UPCX staking platform.

Lock your tokens for 30, 90, or 180 days.

Submit proof of your stake through a Google Form.

UPCX Official Staking Platform:https://upcx-staking.io/

Google Form:https://t.co/uySaPK3qcF

Airdrop Rewards:

Pool 1, 500 UPC: 25 UPC ≤ Stake < 50 UPC

Pool 2, 600 UPC: 50 UPC ≤ Stake < 100 UPC

Pool 3, 800 UPC: Stake ≥ 100 UPC Extra Airdrop Rewards:

Prize Pool, 100 UPC: Stake ≥ 25 UPC for 90 days

Prize Pool, 200 UPC: Stake ≥ 25 UPC for 180 days

Compensation for Staking GSA Fees:

During the staking process, participants need to capture and submit screenshots of the ETH Gas fees incurred during the “Approve” and “Stake Now” steps. After submission, officials will review the submissions after the event ends, and upon approval, equivalent $UPC Tokens will be issued to the staking wallet address based on the ETH Gas fees incurred.

Example: If you incur 10 USDT in ETH Gas fees during the staking process, you will receive an equivalent amount of $UPC Token.

About UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform aimed at providing regulatory-compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, and allows for customized payment solutions. Integrated with POS applications and enhanced security hardware wallets, it builds a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website:https://upcx.io/

X:https://x.com/Upcxofficial

X(upcxcmo):https://twitter.com/kokisato_upcx

Telegram:https://t.me/UPCXofficial

Discord:https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF