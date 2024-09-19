UPCX Wallet Testnet is Now Live! Experience Seamless Payments Today

UPCX, a global leader in blockchain payment platforms, has announced that the testnet for its UPCX Wallet is now officially live. This launch marks a significant step in UPCX’s efforts to drive innovation in blockchain payments. Global users can now join this exclusive testnet to experience its lightning-fast transaction speeds and very low gas fees. Participants in the test will have the chance to earn UPC tokens as incentives.

During this testnet, participants will experience several key features of the UPCX Wallet for the first time:

Named Account System : Unlike traditional complex blockchain addresses, UPCX offers a simple and memorable unique string ID (such as a name or email address), making transactions more intuitive.

Mobile Payments : Users can make payments quickly by scanning QR codes, whether displaying their own QR code for a recipient to scan or scanning a recipient’s QR code, greatly simplifying the transaction process.

Tap-to-Pay : Utilizing NFC technology, UPCX supports contactless payments, allowing users to complete transactions quickly with just a tap on the payment terminal.

Offline Payments : Even without network connectivity, users can still make payments via the UPCX Wallet, which is particularly useful in areas with unstable internet.

Messaging Functionality : UPCX is not just a payment tool but also doubles as a communication tool, supporting the sending of encrypted messages to ensure the privacy and security of communications.

To further incentivize participation, UPCX is offering up to 100,000 UPC tokens as incentives for users participating in the test. Koki Sato, CMO of UPCX, stated: “We encourage global users to participate in the test, experience the unique features of the UPCX Wallet, and join, explore, and help us shape the future of digital payments.”

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based, open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, user-issued assets (UIAs), non-fungible assets (NFAs), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, allows for custom payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and security-enhanced hardware wallets, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

