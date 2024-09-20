Upcoming EPL Deal Could Take BlockDAG Mainstream: How Do AIC Price & SUI Open Interest Compare to Its 20,000x ROI Forecast?

SUI’s open interest just smashed through the $295 million mark, signalling a surge in trader attention, while AI Companions (AIC) hovers at a critical $0.18, trying to break through key resistance.

However, retail and institutional traders are zeroing in on BlockDAG’s upcoming Premier League partnership. Following two massive sponsorships with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, this third deal could be a game-changer for crypto adoption through exclusive fan engagement.

With $73.4 million already raised in presale and predictions of up to 20,000x returns for BDAG holders, this new partnership could take BlockDAG—and its holders—to new heights in the coming years.

SUI Open Interest Hits $295M: Bullish Surge Ahead?

Sui, a cryptocurrency known for its fast transaction speeds and low fees, is experiencing a strong resurgence. On September 15, Sui reached an intraday high of $1.10, marking a 137% rise from its low point over the past month.

This price rally is paired with record-breaking open interest in Sui’s futures market, now sitting at $295 million, up from $60 million just a month earlier. The increase in open interest, which measures the volume of active futures contracts, indicates growing attention from traders.

AI Companions Price Eyes $0.20 Amid Reversal Signs

AI Companions (AIC) face pressure at the $0.18 resistance level, where a potential bullish reversal is forming. Currently trading just below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), AIC’s price movement suggests indecision, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sitting at 48, close to the neutral 50 mark.

This equilibrium hints at a potential shift, depending on whether the bulls can regain control. If the price breaks above the $0.18 resistance, it could push AIC past $0.20. However, a failure to reverse the recent downtrend may lead to further declines.

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Soccer Deal Set to Skyrocket Fan Engagement

After raising over $73.4 million across 22 presale batches and securing two of the biggest soccer sponsorships in crypto history, BlockDAG is now set to announce its third major partnership—this time with a Premier League club in England.

Building on successful deals with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, this latest collaboration aims to take BlockDAG’s global reach and fan engagement to the next level. With pitch-side LED displays, social media campaigns, and exclusive VIP experiences, BlockDAG has already introduced millions of soccer fans to its blockchain platform in exciting ways.

But the real winners in these deals have always been BDAG holders. Past partnerships offered VIP perks like behind-the-scenes stadium tours, premium matchday seating, and player meet-and-greets. This allowed holders to directly connect to top football clubs. With over 3 billion Premier League fans worldwide, the next round of perks promises to be even more impressive.

This new deal isn’t just about visibility—it also supports BlockDAG’s bold goal of delivering a potential 20,000x ROI in the years to come. Currently priced at $0.0178 in presale batch 22, BDAG’s cost will rise as new batches are released. The logic is simple: the earlier you get in, the higher your potential return. And with batch 22 almost sold out, time is running short to secure BDAG coins at this price.

Over & Out!

SUI’s record $295 million open interest and AI Companions’ key battle at $0.18 show growing market activity, but BlockDAG is making even bigger moves.

After raising $73.4 million in presale and locking in major deals with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, BlockDAG is now set for an even larger partnership with a Premier League club.

With over 3 billion fans in the Premier League, this deal could massively boost BlockDAG’s visibility and drive mainstream crypto adoption. For BDAG holders, the chance for a 20,000x ROI is very much on the table—but only for those who get in before prices rise. With batch 22 nearly sold out, time is running out to take advantage of the current price

