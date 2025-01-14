Up Network Partners With DreamSmart to Rollout the First Web3 AI Glasses By Q1 2025

The newly launched AI glasses by the Up Network in partnership with DreamSmart leverages Google Gemini to offer practical benefits to users.

The web3 AI glasses will introduce new groundbreaking features to compete with web2 products in the global markets.

Devansh Khatri, co-founder at Up Network, believes the Web3 AI glasses are the gateway to decentralized technology.

Up Network, a fast-growing user-powered AI-agent Operating System (OS) that leverages the Up Mobile to build the Decentralized Mobile Infrastructure Network (DeMIN), has inked a strategic partnership with DreamSmart , a global tech leader building on the Flyme AIOS, to launch web3 AI glasses. The launch of web3 AI Glasses will kickstart during the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Up Network team has urged its community to regularly check for the Web3 AI Glasses updates to get crucial details on its pricing, market availability, and exclusive previews.

“This partnership with DreamSmart to launch the first Web3 AI Glasses represents a major step forward for Up Network. These glasses are not just a device—they’re a gateway to the future of computing and decentralized technology, combining AI, XR, and Web3 incentives into one powerful ecosystem,” Devansh Khatri, co-founder at Up Network, noted.

Key Features of the Web3 AI Glasses by Up Network and DreamSmart

The newly unveiled web3 AI glasses by Up Network in collaboration with DreamSmart is powered by Google Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot launched in 2023. Most importantly, the Web3 AI Glasses taps into the StarV brand, which has been well established over the years as a reputable brand in AR smart glasses.

As a result, the Web3 AI Glasses allow users to interact seamlessly, with the personal data protected through the use of blockchain technology. The Web3 AI Glasses have made history by weighing 44 grams, with up to 8 hours of battery life of uninterrupted usage.

The Web3 AI Glasses by Up Network and DreamSmart feature an immersive extended reality (XR) to enhance users’ productivity in daily tasks.

The hands-free user interface enables natural language interaction through the powerful Google Gemini and other advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents.

Market Outlook

The explosive growth of the AI sector through the blockchain technology has attracted significant attention from institutional investors and retail traders. The Web3 AI glasses will simplify the learning curve in the blockchain industry, thus disrupting major tech giants.

By giving users full control of privacy and data, the Web3 AI glasses by Up Network and DreamsWork seek to capture the global market seamlessly. Moreover, more people are attracted to the web3 industry due to the elimination of third parties, which in turn reduced the overall friction between parties.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, the Web3 AI glasses represent an important intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and everyday wearable devices. While the success of this product will largely depend on user adoption and real-world performance, the partnership between Up Network and DreamSmart demonstrates a growing trend of merging decentralized technology with practical consumer products. As the first quarter of 2025 launch date approaches, the tech industry will be watching closely to see if these AI glasses can deliver on their promise of combining privacy, functionality, and web3 features in a way that resonates with mainstream users.