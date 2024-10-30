UP GLOBAL and Huawei Forge Strategic Partnership, Ushering in a New Era of FinTech Innovation

On October 17, 2024, at the GITEX GLOBAL 2024 tech summit in Dubai, UP GLOBAL and Huawei announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in the global fintech sector and driving digital transformation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the financial technology industry. GITEX GLOBAL 2024, a prestigious annual event, brought together top technology leaders, startups, investors, and executives from around the world, eager to explore future advancements. Huawei, a major sponsor, showcased its expertise in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies.

At the summit, UP GLOBAL and Huawei formalized their partnership by signing an agreement in front of prominent attendees. UP GLOBAL, a Cayman Islands-based holding company, operates UPTX, a leading multi-asset trading platform offering services in stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Fully licensed and adhering to global regulatory standards, UPTX is recognized for its commitment to transparency and compliance. This strategic collaboration will see UP GLOBAL and Huawei working together across key areas such as technological innovation, market growth, regulatory compliance, security, and talent development, propelling fintech advancements.

The focus of the partnership will be on developing advanced fintech solutions by harnessing Huawei’s technological expertise to enhance UPTX’s platform performance and security, delivering a safer and more robust trading experience for users worldwide. Additionally, the two companies will collaborate to strengthen regulatory compliance and data security measures, ensuring UPTX meets the regulatory demands of each market while safeguarding user privacy and fostering a secure trading environment.

Huawei will assist UPTX in expanding its global footprint, with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe, identifying new opportunities for growth. In terms of talent development, the two companies will work together to build a top-tier fintech team, elevating the industry’s overall expertise and technical capabilities.

As the global tech market continues to grow rapidly, fintech is emerging as a critical driver of economic development. The strategic partnership between UP GLOBAL and Huawei not only opens new avenues for both companies but also adds fresh momentum to the global fintech industry. Looking ahead, they plan to deepen their collaboration, exploring innovative solutions to provide faster, safer, and more efficient fintech services to users worldwide.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.