Unshackled Campus Tour to Empower Top Foreign Talent Across the United States, And Beyond

The Curious Maverick LLC recently launched the “Unshackled Campus Tour,” a transformative initiative dedicated to educating and empowering highly skilled international students on the intricacies of the United States immigration system. This pioneering month-long journey spanned 15 universities nationwide, reaching over 2000 students in person and engaging with over 15,000 virtually. Some of the prime stops in the tour included Harvard University, UC Berkeley, UT Dallas, and a flagship event hosted in Boston, MA with over 500 registrants. The Boston event, along with many others on the tour, was free and open to the public to join, beyond international graduate students.

The “Unshackled Campus Tour” was born out of the book “Unshackled”, authored by Soundarya Balasubramani (and Sameer Khedekar) as well as an online community filled with 450+ talent visa aspirants, both under the umbrella of The Curious Maverick LLC. However, the tour was more than just a roadshow to promote the book or the community. Rather, it was a mission-driven effort to equip international students with the knowledge and resources they need to secure their future in the United States (and beyond). With discussions extending beyond traditional avenues like the H-1B visa, the tour dove into lesser-known pathways such as the O-1 extraordinary visa, cap-exempt H-1Bs, International Entrepreneur Parole, and others, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of their options post-graduation — both to work and start companies in the United States (and beyond).

“Our mission with the ‘Unshackled Campus Tour‘ was to empower talented international students with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of U.S. immigration,” shares Ms. Balasubramani. “By providing them with insights into various visa pathways and practical guidance on building their profiles, we aim to help these top students unlock their full potential and secure their place in the United States, Canada, and beyond.”

The “Unshackled Campus Tour” was accompanied by top lawyers and visa experts from esteemed firms, including MobSquad, a Canadian relocation startup, Bay Immigration Law and GreenbergTraurig, both law firms based out of California, Gonzalez Olivieri LLC, a law firm based out of Texas, Summit Legal, a law firm based out of New York, and Banyan Law, a law firm based out of California. These partners provided expertise and guidance to students throughout the tour.

“By partnering with leading legal experts, we were able to offer students unparalleled access to insights and advice on navigating the U.S. and Canadian immigration system,” said Ms. Balasubramani. “Together, we wanted to empower international students to achieve their academic and professional goals in the United States — and beyond.”

As Ms. Balasubramani articulates, this initiative aims to unlock the full potential of international students, paving the way for their seamless integration into the fabric of global innovation and entrepreneurship. With the “Unshackled Campus Tour,” the future looks brighter for aspiring talents seeking to navigate the complexities of immigration and carve their path toward success.

For international students graduating this year or next, the “Unshackled Campus Tour” presents a timely opportunity to gain insights into various visa types and begin building a strong profile for success in the U.S. job market. This is more timely than ever, given the upcoming election season. The tour serves as a beacon of stability and reassurance amid the uncertain political landscape, offering concrete guidance and resources to navigate potential policy changes.

About The Curious Maverick LLC:

The Curious Maverick LLC is dedicated to promoting talent mobility across the world through the power of education, mentorship, and community. Through innovative programs, events, and partnerships, The Curious Maverick LLC strives to foster a supportive environment where international students and talent can thrive and achieve their academic and professional goals.

About Soundarya Balasubramani:

Soundarya Balasubramani (aka Pooja) is a 2x author of Unshackled and Admitted, founder of The Curious Maverick, LLC, and an expert in talent mobility. She is the recipient of the O-1A extraordinary visa along with 12+ awards, including the Emergent Ventures grant, Cargill Global Scholarship, and S.N. Bose Scholarship. Soundarya graduated from Columbia University in 2019 and worked at Salesforce as a Product Manager for 2.5 years before quitting to become a founder.