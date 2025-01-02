Unlocking the Potential of Premium Marine and Poultry Products: Blue Line Worldwide

At Blue Line Worldwide, we pride ourselves on being a trusted global supplier of premium-quality fish, poultry, and marine-based products. Our comprehensive range caters to diverse industries, including aquaculture, livestock, and pet nutrition. Operating across 39 countries, we ensure excellence and sustainability in every product we deliver. Let’s delve into the products and markets that make Blue Line Worldwide a leader in its field.

Our Product Portfolio

Fish Meal

Fish Meal is an essential ingredient in aquafeeds and livestock diets. At Blue Line Worldwide, we produce fish meal using advanced technology to retain high protein content and essential nutrients, ensuring optimum growth and health in aquaculture and poultry sectors.

Fish Oil

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, our fish oil is ideal for enhancing the nutritional value of feeds and dietary supplements. Fish oil serves as a vital component in aquaculture diets, improving fish growth rates and overall health.

Fish Soluble Paste

Our Fish Soluble Paste is a nutrient-dense liquid feed ingredient widely used in aquaculture and poultry feeds. It acts as a digestible protein source and enhances feed palatability, ensuring better consumption rates.

Poultry Meal

A by-product of poultry processing, our Poultry Meal is an excellent source of protein for pet feed, aquaculture, and poultry feed formulations. It is processed to deliver high digestibility and nutrient retention.

Poultry Oil

Our Poultry Oil is derived from rendering poultry fat, offering a rich energy source for livestock and aquafeeds. It supports optimal growth, productivity, and feed efficiency.

Shrimp Feed

Specially formulated with precision, our Shrimp Feed promotes faster growth, disease resistance, and overall health in shrimp farming operations.

Poultry Feed

Blue Line Worldwide’s Poultry Feed is crafted to meet the nutritional needs of broilers and layers, ensuring optimal productivity and health for poultry farmers worldwide.

Pet Feed

Our premium-grade Pet Feed products are designed with a focus on high-quality ingredients, ensuring pets receive the balanced nutrition they need for a healthy, active lifestyle.

Squid Meal

As a superior source of digestible protein and amino acids, our Squid Meal is an excellent choice for aquafeeds. It enhances growth and feed conversion efficiency in aquatic species.

Shrimp Meal

Our Shrimp Meal is packed with high protein levels and essential minerals, making it a preferred ingredient in aquaculture and livestock diets.

Squalene Oil

Squalene Oil is a valuable marine-derived product widely used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health supplements for its antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

Shark Liver Oil

Known for its therapeutic benefits, Shark Liver Oil is a rich source of alkylglycerols and Omega-3 fatty acids. It is widely used in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

Global Presence Across 39 Countries

Blue Line Worldwide operates in a diverse range of markets, ensuring the availability of our premium products across the globe.

Asian Powerhouses

We serve high-demand markets such as India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, and Iran, where aquaculture and poultry farming are key industries.

Expanding Across the Middle East

Our products cater to countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, supporting sustainable practices in these regions.

Southeast Asia

With a strong foothold in countries like Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Singapore, Laos, and Brunei, we contribute to the aquaculture and feed industries, fostering local economic growth.

Emerging Markets

We are expanding in smaller yet promising regions like Lebanon, Georgia, Armenia, Cyprus, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal, bringing premium quality products to untapped markets.

Why Choose Blue Line Worldwide?

Sustainability: Our operations emphasize eco-friendly practices, ensuring the long-term availability of marine resources.

Quality Assurance: Each product undergoes rigorous quality checks to meet global standards.

Global Logistics: With a presence in 39 countries, we ensure efficient delivery and supply chain management.

Customer-Centric Approach: We tailor our products to meet the specific needs of our clients in diverse industries.

