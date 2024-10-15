Uniswap & AAVE Watch Closely as BlockDAG Presale Approaches $100M—Major Listings on the Horizon?

Uniswap’s market is mostly small traders now, as bigger buyers have pulled back, causing a 63% drop in large transactions. At the same time, AAVE’s recent price drop has some predicting a strong recovery by 2025.

However, the big focus is on BlockDAG. It has already gathered nearly $97 million in its presale, with the $100 million mark almost reached. Recently, a big buyer purchased nearly $3 million in BDAG coins, and others are consistently buying millions. Experts think BlockDAG could soon be listed on major exchanges, potentially driving its price and demand even higher.

This article examines the recent price trends of Uniswap, AAVE, and BlockDAG to help you decide on the best crypto purchasing right now.

Uniswap Sees Boost from Individual Traders

Uniswap’s UNI token is becoming more popular with individual traders. The number of active Uniswap addresses has increased by 11.9%, showing that more small-scale traders are getting involved.

But there’s a twist—while the number of small trades has jumped, the volume of large trades has fallen by 63%. This drop might mean that big buyers, who usually help keep the market stable, are stepping away. The key question now is whether the excitement from these smaller traders can keep UNI’s price stable without big buyers.

AAVE Price Drop Looks Like a Long-Term Opportunity

AAVE’s price has recently dipped to the $69-$107 range, drawing attention from those looking for long-term purchasings. Some analysts believe this dip is a good time to buy before a predicted surge in 2025.

Crypto expert Alan Santana thinks AAVE could climb to $600 in the next big bull market. The token’s recent downward trends suggest a short-term drop might be coming.

Why BlockDAG Might Soon Be Listed on Major Exchanges

BlockDAG has just surpassed its presale records, amassing nearly $97 million and nearing the $100 million mark. This success has sparked discussions about its potential listing on major exchanges.

Already, 23 of the 45 presale batches have been sold, giving early buyers returns as high as 1960%. This rapid growth has attracted the attention of notable buyers, some of whom are buying millions in BDAG coins, showing they believe strongly in its future.

What could this mean for BlockDAG? Getting listed on an exchange could greatly change its direction, possibly placing it alongside famous cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Solana. Such a move could attract a broader audience and increase interest and demand even more.

For example, BDAG started its presale at just $0.001 and is now priced at $0.0206. Experts predict it could reach as much as $20 per coin by 2027. This isn’t just a minor increase; it represents significant potential profits for those who backed the project early on.

Currently, everyday buyers are rushing to buy BDAG at presale prices. With the next batch almost sold out, this chance may soon disappear, especially as one buyer recently bought BDAG coins worth nearly $3 million!

What’s the Best Crypto to Purchase?

Uniswap’s active retail market could keep it buoyant, though it’s unclear if it can thrive without major buyer support. Meanwhile, AAVE’s recent price drop might be appealing to those willing to wait for a future upturn.

But with BlockDAG close to hitting $100 million, delivering a 1960% ROI to early buyers, and likely heading towards major exchange listings, it could be the top choice for both immediate and long-term purchasing.

The large purchases from major players confirm the network’s potential. With BDAG’s current price at $0.0206 in batch 24, and expected to rise to $20 by 2027, those who buy now could see life-changing returns in the near future.

Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase: