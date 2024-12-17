Unified Endpoint Management Solutions: The Key to Become Remote-First

Remote Work Is Changing The Endpoint Compliance Space: Unified Endpoint Management Solutions to the Rescue

Remote work, which was largely driven by COVID-19 first transition and has become an enduring factor of modern employment. The transformation has created many difficulties, especially from the field of IT security and endpoint compliance. Organizations are waking up to the changes taking place in the endpoint compliance world with the evolution of remote work and how hard problems still exist. This blog will discuss those shifts and the importance of endpoint compliance, and the role of unified endpoint management solutions in ensuring it.

Why is Endpoint Compliance Important?

Endpoint devices are the real targets for most of the cyber-attacks. Hence, endpoint compliance is a priority across most enterprises. It helps secure data and the networks of companies. The increase in these endpoints, which are prime places for exploitation, highlights that endpoint compliance is critical. Implementing such controls allow organizations the opportunity to manage potential exposure from data breaches, cyber attacks or reputation damage.

Let’s dive into common challenges faced by organizations in ensuring endpoint compliance:

1.Increasing Endpoint Diversity

As more personal devices are used for remote work (from laptops and mobile phones to IoT devices), it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain the same level of security across all endpoints. Taking steps to detect and block malicious activity can help protect workstations, servers, and other devices, reducing the risks associated with a proliferation of connected devices.

Employees may use public Wi-Fi or unsecured home networks, allowing unauthorized users to access personal information stored on unsecured devices. Remote workers access work-related documents on their own devices, making them vulnerable to viruses, worms, and other harmful code.

2. Lack of user awareness:

Despite robust security tools, human error remains a significant factor in endpoint security incidents. These errors can have severe consequences. Common mistakes are mishandling sensitive information, falling for phishing scams, using weak passwords, incorrect security settings, and not following security protocols.

3. Compliance management problem:

Unless a unified endpoint management solution is incorporated, it is difficult to comply with remote culture laws, regulations, or policy. New regulations and standards are constantly created, and security threats evolve with them. In remote systems, gaining visibility into the entire environment and identifying risks is difficult. Many employees are using outdated systems and processes. These issues make it difficult to ensure endpoint compliance across the IT ecosystem.

4. Gaps in network coverage:

Remote workers may experience loss of network coverage, preventing IT and software updates from reaching their devices when needed. Unauthorized changes on standalone devices are difficult to detect. Software errors, distance from base stations, and energy fatigue generally cause a gap on the network. A complex environment with a network network coverage makes complicated adjustments.

5. Shadow IT Risks:

Employees may use unauthorized applications and services for convenience, unknowingly creating security vulnerabilities and violating regulations. This typically compromises cloud security and leads to confidential data leaks, which affects the company’s reputation. Organizations without visibility and control over their network and infrastructure open multiple access points for attackers. Unauthorized tools process sensitive data, exposing organizations to data breach risks and leading to hefty fines and penalties. Employees create new accounts to do their jobs rather than being assigned an account by the company, manipulating services in ways not prescribed by IT.

Revolutionizing workspace management through unified endpoint management solutions

Unified endpoint management solutions transform the way you manage your digital workplace by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve digital employee experience through seamless, secure management and AI-based intelligence, and automate your infrastructure.

They integrate the management of workspace devices, servers, and cloud environments to provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to workspace management.

Organizations can simplify the corporate device and BYOD by using the world’s most wide -range automated library for unified endpoint management. This streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency, and automatically schedules operating system updates and keeps software up to date to protect your organization’s data, applications, network, and devices from cyber attacks and intrusions.

Here’s how a Unified Endpoint Management Solution revolutionizes Workspace Management:

Achieve continuous compliance

Unified endpoint management solutions ensure compliance with regulations and standards in a remote environment by automating the deployment of endpoint security patches to reduce or fix vulnerabilities and maintain compliance without disrupting user productivity. They ensure ongoing regulatory compliance with compliance checks and industry standards, as well as specific checklists such as CSIA PCI DSS, DISA STIG, etc.

Remote Device Management

Unified endpoint management solutions facilitate transparent access and management of remote workstations, providing remote detection and analysis of the application installed at the final point. Remote Desktop Management allows businesses to manage and access endpoints from anywhere with an Internet connection and allows administrators to define role-based access to support different desktop users and business requirements.

Remote Device Discovery

Unified endpoint management solutions help identify all devices connected to your network and improve endpoint security by enabling IT and security teams to quickly detect, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities. This effectively reduces the attack surface and mitigates insider threats. They leverage threat intelligence feeds from multiple sources, the ATTACK knowledge base, known exploitable vulnerabilities published by CISA, and organizations that are more proactively reducing attack vectors.

Server Automation

Unified endpoint management solutions help you manage physical, virtual and remote servers while reducing operational costs through real-time management. They help optimize server management tasks to improve their efficiency and reliability. Seamless management of physical and virtual servers from a single interface provides improved visibility and control across all endpoints, and allows easy deployment and management of servers across heterogeneous platforms using both predefined and custom automation.

Conclusion

Managing roaming desktops, servers, and devices is a challenge for IT organizations, but unified endpoint management solutions provide IT and security teams with powerful tools to coordinate endpoint management efforts. This simplifies the management process, improves endpoint control, and provides a centralized view using a single interface.

IT operations teams use endpoint management systems to simulate remediation actions, focusing on threats that are most exposed to endpoints. Businesses can use these management tools to supercharge their effectiveness while taking a more active role in enterprise security by defining and measuring their performance against agreed-to business objectives. You can check the endpoint demo now.