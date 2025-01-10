Unich Pre-Market Officially Launches Mainnet – A Breakthrough for the Web3 Ecosystem with a 500 Million $UN Airdrop for Users

The Pre-Market continues to lead the 2025 trend, Unich launching a decentralized Pre-Market platform that allows investors to easily grasp early trading opportunities for potential projects before listing.

Unich Pre-Market Unlocks a Goldmine Waiting to Be Explored

The crypto Pre-Market is becoming a focal point of investor attention. Recently, two projects – $PENGU (Pudgy Penguins, an NFT project featuring penguins) and $USUAL (Usual Protocol, a Binance Pre-Market stablecoin protocol) – generated excitement with transaction volumes exceeding $6 million. Early investors in these projects saw substantial returns of 300% to 400% after their tokens officially listed.

Beyond these two projects, the Pre-Market witnessed numerous successful projects last year, including MAGIC EDEN, EIGEN LAYER, ETHENA, and HAMSTER KOMBAT. This demonstrates the incredible potential of Pre-Market trading. More and more large projects are choosing the Pre-Market as a stepping stone before official listing, providing opportunities to discover token prices and optimize marketing and investment strategies.

However, despite the promising Pre-Market, challenges deter investors. Significant price volatility, lack of transparency, high transaction fees, and limited supporting tools are major concerns. This is why many new investors hesitate to take advantage of these “goldmine” opportunities.

To address these concerns, Unich has developed a specialized OTC (Over-the-Counter) platform designed to optimize Pre-Market trading. Unich not only provides an OTC trading environment for pre-listing tokens but also supports the trading of project Points, which can be converted into tokens after the TGE. This platform operates on a decentralized smart contract, ensuring safe, smooth transactions at the lowest possible fees.

Unich Pre-Market Launches Public Mainnet with a 500 Million $UN Airdrop for the Community

Unich is set to launch its Mainnet on December 30, 2024, with rewards of up to 500 million $UN tokens, equivalent to 50% of the total project supply. Early participants trading on Unich will have the chance to earn FD Points, a reward mechanism allowing users to exchange points for $UN tokens when projects list their tokens.

This Mainnet launch is drawing significant community attention, with the platform recently recording over 1 million airdrop registrations. Unich’s Mainnet will continue to offer rewards to early users, simultaneously providing investors with early access to potential, unlisted projects on a decentralized platform.

What Is Unich?

Unich is an advanced blockchain technology platform designed to optimize and enhance the cryptocurrency trading experience, particularly for the Pre-Market segment. It enables investors to access tokens before they are officially listed on exchanges, offering early participation and higher profit potential.

Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, Unich delivers a decentralized, secure, user-friendly experience with low transaction fees. Its standout features include one-touch P2P trading, a Cashout Function, and a Bid Function, enabling fast, efficient, and transparent transactions. Unich also supports trading project points, convertible into tokens after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Unich is more than just an OTC platform; it is building a comprehensive ecosystem with features like Pre-Market, Point-Market, Options OTC Market, AI tools, and integrations with both CEX and DEX, ensuring an optimized OTC trading experience.

Supported by major investors, strategic partners, and a growing community, Unich is a game-changer in the Pre-Market sector, bridging the Web2 and Web3 economies and creating valuable opportunities for both investors and projects.

Unich Pre-Market Mainnet Unique Features

P2P Trading

A standout feature of Unich is its P2P (Peer-to-Peer) trading powered by smart contracts. The P2P feature allows users to buy and sell tokens even before TGE. This unique functionality ensures OTC Pre-Market trades are safe, transparent, and cost-efficient, with near-zero slippage.

Easy Withdrawals with the Cashout Function

Unich is the only platform that does not freeze collateral during trades, thanks to its Cashout Function. This feature lets users quickly exit positions and withdraw funds before transaction completion, reducing waiting times and eliminating the risk of locked assets for projects without definitive listing timelines. This innovation maximizes convenience for Pre-Market trading and removes traditional entry barriers.

Professional Interface

The platform supports trading on both mobile and web apps, enabling users to download and trade directly on their phones. The experience rivals leading CEX platforms on a decentralized platform, offering instant “Buy” or “Sell” options for fast transactions.

Effortless Matching with the Bid Function

Unich’s Bid Function empowers users to proactively find partners and execute buy/sell orders at desired prices. This system ensures swift, optimized matching, benefiting investors looking to capitalize on Pre-Market price fluctuations.

$UN Token Optimizing Community Value

$UN, the native token of the Unich ecosystem, powers activities such as paying service fees, staking for rewards, and governance through proposals and voting.

Designed with a user-centric tokenomics model, Unich aims to maximize value for the community while ensuring the ecosystem’s sustainable growth. The project plans to distribute 50% of its total supply to the community through Airdrop programs.

Key $UN Token Details :

Ticker : $UN

Total Supply : 1,000,000 $UN

Network : Solana

Contract : TBA

Token Allocation :

Category Allocation Tokens Unlock Status Ecosystem 23% 230,000,000 Updating Core Contributors 20% 200,000,000 Updating Investors & Advisors 7% 70,000,000 Updating Airdrop 50% 500,000,000 Updating

Unich Pre-Market Investors

Unich has attracted attention from major investors in the crypto and blockchain sectors, securing $2 million in funding from angel investors. With a team of seasoned experts from leading blockchain projects, Unich is establishing its position in the Pre-Market space and the broader crypto market.

Unich Pre-Market Product Roadmap

Unich has a clear and promising roadmap with continuous project updates. Following the Mainnet launch, Unich plans to expand its features and provide more trading opportunities for investors.

Unich Achieves Testnet Milestone with Over 1 Million Registrations

Unich reached a significant milestone with its Testnet launch, attracting over 1 million Airdrop registrations and hosting a Bug Bounty event with a $20,000 reward pool. These milestones mark a major turning point, showcasing the crypto community’s strong interest in this OTC platform.

Unich Mainnet to List Leading Projects

Ahead of its Mainnet launch, Unich promises collaborations with top blockchain projects. The upcoming Mainnet event will feature listings for five projects: Pump.Fun, BackPack, Solayer, Bitlayer, and Revenge. These projects will offer early trading opportunities for pre-listing tokens.

For those exploring the Pre-Market space, visit Unich’s links below to stay updated on their latest announcements.

Unich Pre-Market Crypto Alliance

Unich is leading the charge in building a crypto alliance with over 30 strategic partners and prominent blockchain platforms like Kima Network, Bitlayer, EverReach Labs, Gamic, and Vemp Horizen. These partners play a crucial role in…

Unich Pre-Market Crypto Alliance

Unich is leading the charge in building a crypto alliance with over 30 strategic partners and top blockchain platforms, including notable names like Kima Network, Bitlayer, EverReach Labs, Gamic, and Vemp Horizon. These partners play a crucial role in developing and expanding Unich’s OTC trading network, providing users with significant opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.

Exploring the Potential of Unich Pre-Market

Unich is making a groundbreaking impact on the Pre-Market landscape with its unique OTC trading solutions, such as P2P Trading, Cashout Function, and Bid Function. The project shows immense growth potential and is on track to become a leading trading platform for unlisted tokens.

Unich offers a distinctive approach in the OTC market, enabling investors to trade unlisted tokens and seize opportunities in the Pre-Market phase.

Massive Airdrop Program by Unich Pre-Market

Unich is launching an exciting community-focused program, distributing a whopping 50% of the project’s total supply as rewards to early platform adopters. This generous initiative allows users to earn free tokens and explore the platform’s features right from the start.

Don’t miss the chance to participate in the Airdrop! Visit here.

Conclusion

With its superior features, talented founding team, and a growing community, Unich is paving the way for a bright future in the Pre-Market trading space. Investors will find exciting trading opportunities and attractive profits in the Pre-Market thanks to this platform.

Find more information here:

Unich Website : https://unich.com

Unich Twitter (X) : https://x.com/unich_com

Unich Analysis : https://analysis.unich.com/vi/

Unich Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Unichcom