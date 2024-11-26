Understanding Your Rights After a Motorcycle Accident

Since motorcycles are one of the more common vehicles available to the public, it is essential to understand what legal remedies one has if one encounters a motorcycle accident. It is important because the driver at fault for the accident or his insurance company might pass the blame for the accident on the victim or downplay the injuries to avoid paying compensation for damages. As accident attorney Dan T. Matrafajlo said, “In case of a motorcycle accident, it is important to prioritize your health and safety, call the police, collect evidence, and consult with a personal injury lawyer,” as it can help protect the victim’s legal rights.

Following a motorcycle accident, the victim’s first right is to undergo a comprehensive medical examination. This examination is crucial as it ensures accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment of injuries. While external injuries are immediately apparent, internal injuries such as organ bleeding or brain damage may not manifest symptoms right away, underscoring the importance of immediate medical attention.

Collecting evidence from the accident scene is another right of the victim. In this regard, calling the police immediately after the accident is pivotal in documenting the accident. This may include taking photographs, recording the statements of eyewitnesses, and recording the information of the driver who caused the accident. The evidence collected largely determines how long it takes to receive compensation and how much compensation is to be paid to the victim.

Another crucial right is the victim’s right to receive legal aid from a motorcycle crash attorney. The significance of receiving due legal consultation increases manifold in the wake of the accident, especially when the insurance of the bike driver who was at fault may try to record the victim’s statement or reach a settlement so that they have to pay as little as possible. Thus, consulting a lawyer can help build a strong claim against the driver’s insurance company.

The victim of the motorcycle accident also has the right to receive compensation. The amount of compensation would be proportionate to and include the expenses incurred on receiving medical treatment, repairing the motorcycle, loss of income, and emotional trauma that the victim has had to endure as a result of the accident. Even if the victim has suffered only minor injuries, he still has the right to receive compensation for the stress and pain that he suffered during and after the accident.

Suppose you are at fault for causing the accident and the injuries to the other driver. In that case, your insurance company will compensate the other driver for the physical injury and for the different types of damages that he suffered. Furthermore, your motorcycle insurance will pay you by covering your medical expenses and the loss of income for about two years.

Knowledge of your rights in case of a motorcycle accident can significantly help you receive proper medical and legal attention, prepare a suit for compensation on solid grounds, and finally, receive compensation commensurate with the various damages you suffered due to the accident.