Sleep apnea patients, however, depend on a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine to help them deal with their conditions and probably get a good night’s sleep. However, it has been found that the success of using the CPAP therapy largely depends with the type of mask that is used. Today, there CPAP masks with numerous types and modifications which can be used in Canada depending on some factors and preferences. Knowledge about the various CPAP masks available in the market will be beneficial in selecting and using the right mask that will meet all the client’s needs in a therapy process.

Nasal Masks

Nasal masks are among the most popular types of CPAP masks in Canada together with Full Face CPAP Masks. These only cover the nose and their objective is to administer a steady flow of air through the nostrils. They should be used by people who mainly breathe through the nose while still and it is advisable to replace them after three months.

Benefits of Nasal Masks:

Comfort: Full-face masks are larger and tend to enclose the entire face but there are few complaints about nasal masks mostly because they restrict the field of vision to the face’s nasal area.

Good Seal: They generally offer a tight fit to the face so as to minimize leakage of air and deliver efficient therapy.

Variety of Sizes: Nasal masks, which come in different manufactures, can easily be adjusted depending on one’s face shape and size of the nose.

Considerations:

Mouth Breathers: The nasal masks are not very helpful for people who breathe through their mouth unless the latter has a chin strap or a humidifier.

Congestion: Some of the drawbacks of this type of mask include the fact that someone who has a running nose or allergy may find it a bit difficult to use it.

Full-Face Masks

Medical face masks shield both the nose and the mouth thus forming a seal at the lower part of the face. These masks are suitable for use especially if one is a mouth breather or if his/her nostrils are congested often.

Benefits of Full-Face Masks:

Mouth Breathing: They are the most appropriate for the usage of mouth breathers so that the cure is efficient even if the mouth is open at night.

High Pressure: This type of masks is ideal for people who need to have higher CPAP pressure since these ones deliver enhanced security or fit.

Reduced Dryness: The shake reduction in disguise agriculture also aids to rareness dryness in the mouth as well as throat which tends to happen most especially with nasal masks.

Considerations:

Size and Bulk: Full-face masks also cover more of the face, and are therefore more spacious; they may feel bulky to the wearers, particularly the side sleepers.

Pressure Points: This is because a large cushion area tends to bear higher pressure concentrated on the face part which may at times cause some skin rashes.

Nasal Pillow Masks

The nasal pillows are the most non-invasive of all the mask types, these have small cushions or ‘pillows’ which rest directly on the nostrils’ opening. This type of CPAP mask is least invasive and is particularly worn by users who prefer a lighter weight mask and which is not very intrusive.

Benefits of Nasal Pillow Masks:

Minimal Contact: Exactly due to their small size and the fact that they do not press much on the face — these characteristics make them comfortable.

Clear Vision: These masks let the user see clearly without obstruction and that is why those who read or watch TV before going to sleep will find this useful.

Less Bulk: nasal pillow masks are finer and not very large making ideal for the users who prefer more movement during their sleep.

Considerations:

Nasal Irritation: Some of the side effects that patients using the device may experience include the development of friction or discomfort on the nasal passages especially if the pressure of the CPAP is high.

Not for High Pressure: These masks are generally not recommended for people who need high CPAP pressures because the flow of air directly onto the nostrils could be rather painful.

Hybrid Masks

Full-face masks cover the entire face around the eyes, nasal masks just cover the nose area for the patients who need a change of masks at some time. These masks resemble a full-face mask form of the mask but do not cover the nose rather use nasal pillows.

Benefits of Hybrid Masks:

Versatility: Full-face masks are perfect for individuals who require full-face Seal yet they desire small and inconspicuous mask such as nasal pillows.

Reduced Bulk: As compared to full-face masks these offer a lighter and a non-encumbering experience to the user.

No Forehead Support: A number of hybrid masks lack the forehead support; However, having no forehead support can be advantageous at times.

Considerations:

Complex Fit: Fitting a hybrid mask can be little tricky than fitting an oral mask because there are modifications that have to be made for mouth and nasal pillows.

Leak Potential: Some people have complained that if not fixed appropriately, hybrid masks will easily leak around the mouth or the nose.

Conclusion