Understanding the CES Letter: A Comprehensive Look

The CES Letter is a document written about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). It is a compilation of questions and concerns about Mormonism that has sparked significant debate and introspection among members of the Church. This blog post aims to provide a Mormon CES Letter summary, delve into its origins, and explore the impact it has had on the LDS community.

What is the CES Letter?

The CES Letter refers to a document officially titled “Letter to a CES Director,” written by Jeremy Runnells. It was originally penned in April 2013 as a letter to the Church Educational System (CES) of the LDS Church. The purpose of the letter was to seek answers to various doctrinal, historical, and theological questions that Runnells had encountered. These questions arose during his attempts to reconcile his faith with information he found troubling, or thought was inconsistent with the teachings he had grown up with.

The CES Letter addresses concerns across a range of topics, including the origins of the Book of Mormon, the translation of the Book of Abraham, issues surrounding Joseph Smith and polygamy, and scientific challenges to the historicity of the Book of Mormon, among others. The letter is notable for its comprehensive approach.

Authorship

Jeremy Runnells, who wrote the CES Letter, was an active member of the LDS Church when he began to compile his questions. Born and raised in a devout Mormon family, Runnells served a mission and participated fully in the life of the Church. However, as he encountered information that seemed to conflict with the official narratives he had been taught, he sought clarification and answers from Church leaders.

Runnells initially sent the letter to a CES Director in the hopes of receiving a detailed response. He never received a response. First, Runnells gave his letter to the group members of an ex-Mormon subReddit and told them to give the letter to their active Mormon family members. Next, Runnells decided to publish the letter online. This decision significantly amplified its reach and influence, leading to widespread discussion and debate.

The Impact of the CES Letter

The publication of the CES Letter has had a profound impact on many members of the LDS Church. For some, it has been a catalyst for faith crises and disaffiliation from the Church. The letter’s accessibility online has made it a reference point for individuals leaving the church. The questions raised are not new, but the comprehensive compilation that the CES Letter presents makes them more accessible.

Responses to the CES Letter

The LDS Church and its apologists have responded to the CES Letter in various ways. Officially, the Church has not issued a direct response to the letter. However, numerous scholars, apologists, and faithful members have taken it upon themselves to address the questions and concerns raised.

One of the first questions that many have responded to is, what are the CES Letter’s sources and methodologies? One notable response is the publication of a document titled “CES Letter: A Closer Look,” which aims to refute and provide context to the claims made in the original letter. This and other responses argue that many of the issues raised by Runnells are based on misunderstandings, selective use of evidence, and misinterpretations of historical context.

Church leaders have also encouraged members to seek faith-promoting answers from credible sources. The Church’s official website, Gospel Topics Essays, provides detailed responses to many of the topics covered in the CES Letter. These essays aim to present a balanced and faithful perspective on controversial issues, helping members to navigate their doubts with a foundation of faith.

Navigating Faith and Doubt

The CES Letter represents a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about faith, doubt, and the search for truth within the LDS Church. It highlights the challenges that arise when deeply held beliefs encounter difficult questions and contradictory information. For many, this process can be painful and disorienting.

However, it is important to recognize that the journey of faith often involves navigating periods of doubt and uncertainty. The LDS Church teaches that questioning and seeking answers are integral parts of spiritual growth. Church leaders have repeatedly emphasized the importance of sincere inquiry and the pursuit of truth through prayer, study, and seeking the guidance of the Holy Ghost.

Moving Forward

The CES Letter and the discussions it has sparked have led to a broader conversation about how the LDS Church addresses historical and doctrinal issues. There is a growing recognition of the need for greater transparency and openness in dealing with difficult topics. This has led to a more robust approach to addressing members’ questions and providing resources to help them navigate their faith journeys.

For those struggling with the questions raised by the CES Letter, it is essential to seek out a variety of perspectives and to engage in thoughtful and prayerful consideration. The journey of faith is deeply personal, and each individual must find their own path to understanding and reconciliation.

