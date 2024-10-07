Understanding BriansClub Role in the Fullz Market

BriansClub is one of the largest dark web carding forums. The website has been active since 2015.

BriansClub stayed in the shadows until a 2019 data breach exposed its massive size of stolen credit card pool. It was revealed that the website had over 26 million stolen credit card data. Out of these 26 million, 24 million were American credit cards.

Twenty-six million credit cards were about a third of all credit cards at that time.

This blog will explore Briansclubcm.co economic impact and operation intricacies in the fullz market. We will also discuss why understanding Briansclub is important for cybersecurity professionals and the public.

What is BriansClub?

BriansClub is a decade-old, dark web carding marketplace. It was once cracked down in 2019 but quickly resurfaced and is still functioning.

This marketplace offers a safe place for cybercriminals to trade stolen credit card data, including fullz, dumps, CVV, and identity theft.

Screenshot of the Briansclubcm.co (Briansclub) Login Page

Brian’sclub name is also interesting. No actual ‘Brians’ is behind this website—Briansclub mocks ‘Brian Kerbs’ with its name. Brian is an investigative journalist who exposes cybercriminals.

The Fullz Market Explained

Fullz is short for ‘full information.’ In the context of cybercrime, fullz means full information about a credit card and its owner.

Fullz is one of the most valuable information packages being sold on Briansclubcm.co. It is also the most expensive as our research suggested the price can be as high as $500.

Fullz can include;

Credit card information include number, name, expiry date, and CVV

Victim’s name, phone number, and address

Victim’s SSN

Sometimes, it can also include the victim’s email address with login information, and bank login information.

Fullz can also be called full identity theft.

BriansClub’s Operational Model

Briansclub has been thriving since its inception. We can confidently say that Briansclub operates on a solid business model that is not shaky.

Briansclub uses its website’s automated vending carts (AVCs) for cart functions. AVCs are focused on anonymity and privacy. AVC is one of the cart technologies where you can pay with cryptocurrencies. That’s why AVCs are used in underground marketplaces like BriansClub.

Brians club has successfully developed a positive feedback loop that feeds the latest stolen data on one side and encourages buyers to shop for that stolen data.

The major data sources for Briansclubcm.co include data breaches, skimming scams, phishing scams, etc.

The data is sold in packages. Each package is priced according to the value of the contents. For example, fullz is the most expensive.

Economic Impact of BriansClub

There is no doubt that BriansClub operates on a massive scale. It sold data worth $156 million from 2015 to 2019.

In 2019, when the website had over 26 million credit cards, the total pool was worth $556 million.

Briansclubcm.co captures about a third of all the stolen credit card data. Fullz is a part of the illegal goods they sell.

BriansClubcm.co affects both businesses and individuals. Victims are at a bigger loss as they lose money, take a hit on credit scores, and also face emotional trauma.

Table: BriansClub Revenue and Market Impact

Year Estimated Revenue (USD) Market Share (%) Notable Breaches 2018 $50 million 30% Target, Home Depot 2019 $70 million 35% Capital One 2020 $60 million 32% Marriott International 2021 $80 million 40% MGM Resorts

Ethical and Legal Implications

A Screenshot of the Briansclubcm.co (Briansclub) Register Page

Briansclub’s scale of operation and the number of its affectees call for legal actions and law enforcement crackdown too.

In the wake of the 2019 data breach, its owner in the US was arrested. Another four individuals were also arrested and prosecuted for their links to BrainsClub. Still, these arrests seemed insufficient, as the website resurfaced in a few months.

Buying and selling credit card data online has far greater ethical implications. Forums like Bclub cm give cybercriminals an easy place to sell the proceeds of their theft. This ecosystem feels like a get-rich-quick scheme for the underprivileged people who face emotional and ethical dilemmas.

All the stakeholders, including government, businesses, and individuals, must take proper measures to protect themselves.

Future of the Fullz Market

The future of the fullz market is bleak for the people and bright for the cybercriminals.

Dark web marketplaces like Briansclubcm.co are adopting the latest technological advancements. They use cryptocurrencies for payments & anonymity, generative AI for predicting seller/buyer behavior, automated scripts to verify each new credit card, and AVCs to quickly sell anything there is a buyer for.

Harsh crackdowns and educating people and businesses on cybersecurity are the only solutions.

Conclusion

BriansClub is one the largest dark web marketplaces that sell fullz, another name for full credit card & identity theft information. Fullz is one of the most valuable commodities in the dark web.

Briansclub has been a step ahead of the law. The only crackdown on the website in 2019 was mildly successful. Experts say that the website is decentralized so fully shutting it down may not be possible.

Governments and businesses need to invest more in their cybersecurity infrastructure. They also should invest more in educating people on cybersecurity and how they can keep themselves safe in the digital world.