Under The Radar Altcoins You Don’t Want To Miss This Bull Run: Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), And ETFSwap (ETFS)

As the crypto market gears up for the next bull run, smart investors are eyeing altcoins with the potential to deliver impressive returns. While some tokens steal the spotlight, others quietly build momentum and position themselves for a breakout. Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), and ETFSwap (ETFS) are three under-the-radar altcoins that deserve close attention. ETFSwap (ETFS) is uniquely positioned as the best buy, with favourable market conditions to offer substantial gains in the months ahead.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Bests Under The Radar Altcoins You Can’t Afford To Miss This Bull Run

As we enter the final stage of the ETFSwap (ETFS) presale, one thing is clear: this altcoin is primed to dominate the market. Designed to tokenize the best of the best in real-world assets and offer exposure to ETFs, ETFSwap (ETFS) is the preferred under-the-radar coin for this bull run. While other altcoins are battling for attention, ETFSwap (ETFS) stands apart with its unmatched utility and market adoption.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, ETFSwap (ETFS) attracts significant liquidity from ETF trading, creating a high-value crypto asset that’s hard to ignore. With up to 50x leverage available for trading listed ETFs and 10x leverage for spot trading and futures, ETFSwap (ETFS) opens up colossal profit potential.

Adding ETFS tokens to your portfolio means access to a wide range of exclusive investment tools like the ETF Finder, ETF Filter, ETF Screener and ETF Tracker. These expertly curate top-value ETFs across various industries, giving you an edge over other investments. Additionally, the transparent team has passed KYC verification by SolidProof, and the platform’s security has been verified through a CyberScope audit, providing peace of mind for those investing early.

Chainlink (LINK): Struggling To Keep Up In The Bull Run, Competing With Other Altcoins

Among the altcoins flying under the radar this bull run is Chainlink (LINK), a decentralized oracle network built on Ethereum. Despite recent struggles, Chainlink (LINK) altcoins remain the most widely adopted platform for smart contracts, and they are known for their unparalleled security and reliability. Currently trading around $10.35, Chainlink (LINK) has dropped from its monthly high of $12, reflecting a 3% decline.

While Chainlink’s (LINK) weekly chart shows a modest 2% increase and yearly gains of over 76%, its daily trading volume has slipped by 17% to $185 million, alongside a 2% dip in market cap to $6 billion. Although many investors remain optimistic about Chainlink’s (LINK) potential during this bull run, its performance remains uncertain amid fluctuating market conditions.

Litecoin (LTC): An Altcoin You Should Watch That Is Ready to Surge This Bull Run

Litecoin (LTC), a longstanding blockchain and cryptocurrency designed for payments, is another under-the-radar altcoin to watch this bull run. Currently teetering around the $60 mark, investors are eyeing safer altcoins like ETFSwap (ETFS) as uncertainty looms over Litecoin’s (LTC) next move. Trading at $61.22, Litecoin (LTC) has hovered at this level after recovering from a 7% dip last week and a 1% drop over the past month.

However, Litecoin’s (LTC) daily trading volume has fallen by 14.2% to $279 million, leaving investors cautiously optimistic about its performance in the bull run. Santiment, a market intelligence platform, reported a noticeable spike in whale activity surrounding Litecoin (LTC) since late August, accompanied by a surge in discussions about the 19th-ranked altcoin. Santiment emphasized that whether or not Litecoin (LTC) is your pick, it’s a coin worth keeping an eye on, even for this bull run.

Your Must-Have ETFSwap (ETFS) Altcoin For The Bull Run

With the ETFSwap (ETFS) presale in its final stage at $0.03846, time is running out—act now to secure maximum gains in this bull run. If you’re looking for altcoins that offer both innovation and immense profit potential, ETFSwap (ETFS) is the clear frontrunner.

Benefit from this rare opportunity to secure one of the most promising altcoins of the year at a heavily discounted price. Invest in the ETFSwap (ETFS) presale today for cheap and position yourself for life-changing gains in the coming bull run.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community