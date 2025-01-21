Turn Links into Cash with BlockDAG Affiliate Program! Get the Latest on Surging Cardano & BNB’s Legal Woes!

This week is buzzing with developments for traders eyeing the top crypto to buy. A significant 60% spike in Cardano’s volume over the last 24 hours has rocketed its market cap beyond the $1 billion mark.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB) news shows that BNB is navigating troubled waters after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed Binance’s appeal, green-lighting a pivotal class-action lawsuit.

Amidst these highs and lows, BlockDAG (BDAG) has unveiled a thrilling limited-time Affiliate Program that rewards both referrers and buyers with a 10% instant cashback on purchases made through referral links, with no cap on earnings, until the offer lapses in 6 days.

Cardano Volume Skyrockets by 60%, Targets New Peaks

Cardano’s volume has exploded, surging 60% in just one day and propelling its valuation back over the $1 billion threshold. This surge, lifting the price from $0.89 to $0.96, signals a robust influx of buyers.

This upswing hints at an adrenaline-pumping race toward a $2 mark, with ADA demonstrating formidable strength. If the current momentum sustains, ADA could eye a new 2024 high of $1.24. However, should the buying frenzy taper off and prices dip below crucial support, ADA might face a downturn, potentially falling below $0.88.

Binance Coin News: BNB Legal Challenges Escalate

In the latest Binance Coin (BNB) news, the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Binance’s appeal has led to a sharp downturn for BNB, with substantial long liquidations totaling $1.9 million.

The ongoing lawsuit, lodged back in 2020, accuses Binance of offering securities without the requisite U.S. registration. Despite Binance’s claims of exemption from these regulations, the Manhattan Appeals Court’s decision reaffirms the applicability of U.S. laws, injecting a dose of unpredictability into BNB’s future price movements. Pending changes at the SEC could further sway the fate of BNB.

Secure 10% Instant USDT Cashback with BlockDAG’s Affiliate Bonanza!

BlockDAG’s latest affiliate initiative is setting the stage for an electrifying opportunity, offering unlimited USDT cashback rewards. By simply sharing a referral link, both referrers and referees can earn a 10% instant cashback on every transaction, credited instantly to USDT-compatible wallets.

For instance, if someone secures $1,000 in BDAG coins using a referral link, both the referrer and the referee will pocket a cool $100 in USDT cashback, amplifying the thrill of joining the BDAG community.

BlockDAG’s presale has catapulted to a staggering $182.5 million, with current pricing at $0.0248 in batch 27. Market forecasters suggest BDAG could surge to $1 by 2025, positioning it as a hot contender among top cryptos to buy.

Early adopters from batch 1 have already reaped a 2380% ROI, spotlighting BDAG’s explosive profit potential. With the presale hurtling towards its $600 million target and the price inching towards $1, those on the sidelines might miss out on monumental gains.

BlockDAG’s vibrant affiliate program underscores its commitment to its community, offering a gateway to substantial asset growth while boosting USDT earnings. With batch 27 nearly sold out and only 6 days remaining in this offer, time is ticking for those chasing extraordinary returns at minimal costs.

Grab Your Chance at the Top Crypto to Buy Today!

Cardano’s recent volume and price surge underscores active market participation, with prospects for continued ascent. Conversely, Binance Coin grapples with potential fluctuations amidst its legal ordeal.

Amidst this, BlockDAG shines as one of the top cryptos to buy, thanks to its affiliate program’s instant 10% USDT cashback offer and a bullish $1 price forecast for 2025. With merely 6 days until the Affiliate Program wraps up, traders are eagerly accumulating rewards and securing BDAG at the enticing batch 27 price of $0.0248. For those ready to amass significant crypto wealth, the clock is ticking—don’t miss out on these fleeting 10% USDT rewards!