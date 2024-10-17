Trust Wallet Launches First Launchpool Project With WHY Token

Trust Wallet Launchpool offers users and TWT holders access to rewards and exclusive project tokens in a secure, decentralized environment.

DUBAI, UAE — October 17, 2024 — Trust Wallet, the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 140 million users, has launched its newest feature, Trust Wallet Launchpool and the first projects and tokens users can explore: TWT, $WHY and slisBNB.

Trust Wallet Launchpool allows TWT holders and other token holders who are Trust Wallet users to earn rewards by discovering and engaging with promising projects in a secure and user-friendly way. By locking tokens like TWT or any partner tokens designated for each campaign, users can acquire new tokens or rewards from both pre-launch and launched token projects, diversifying their portfolios and supporting innovative ventures with minimal risk.

With this feature addition, Trust Wallet becomes the first self-custody wallet to offer launchpool opportunities – providing its users with exclusive access to rewards and tokens from emerging projects, while supporting the growth of Web3 communities.

“Trust Wallet Launchpool aligns perfectly with our mission to build a more inclusive Web3 ecosystem while giving back to the community, including TWT holders and partner token holders. It provides our users with unique opportunities to engage with innovative projects and earn rewards, all without the risks typically associated with centralized platforms.” said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet.

How Trust Wallet Launchpool Works

Trust Wallet Launchpool is part of the app’s “Earn” section, designed to provide users with a simple and secure way to engage with early-stage crypto opportunities. Users can select projects they are interested in and lock TWT or other tokens in specific pools to earn new tokens as rewards. This offering is fully supported by on-chain smart contracts and open-source protocols, ensuring transparency and security, and setting it apart from centralized alternatives.

First Project On Trust Wallet Launchpool

For the first launchpool project, Trust Wallet users can lock their tokens in 2 pools and earn rewards. The locked tokens are:

TWT – Trust Wallet Token, an integral component of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, exhibiting versatility across multiple blockchain networks. It exists in various formats: as a BEP-20 asset on the BNB Smart Chain and also as an SPL token on the Solana network. TWT’s primary utility lies in its governance function. It empowers token holders with the ability to influence key decisions regarding the development and evolution of Trust Wallet. And from today, TWT can be used as part of Trust Wallet Launchpool.

slisBNB – slisBNB unleashes the full potential of BNB, allowing users multiple layers of yield such as Launchpools, Liquidity Staking, DeFi rewards.

The reward token for this launchpool project is $WHY, a top meme coin on BNB chain. WHY is a bipolar elephant in a bipolar crypto market. Skyrocketing in popularity with a unique story, worldwide community, and commitment to fairness and longevity. $WHY is an exciting project embodying everything we love about meme culture! As part of the campaign 4.2 Trillion WHY tokens (worth $1.2+ Million) are available for rewards.

Locking & Reward Structure:

Campaign Duration: 7 days

Locking Tokens Amount: No minimum or maximum limit

Reward Distribution: Every 8 hours. Users can claim rewards at any time after distribution.

Withdrawal Rules: Locked tokens cannot be withdrawn until the campaign ends

After the campaign ends, any unclaimed TWT will automatically roll over to the next session, ensuring continued participation and early access to future rewards.

Additional Details:

Users need to hold TWT or slisBNB in their wallet to participate.

A small amount of BNB is required to cover gas fees for locking and claiming rewards

Benefits for Users and Web3 Projects

Trust Wallet Launchpool benefits both users and projects by creating a mutually supportive environment. This feature provides a safe, decentralized way to earn project tokens, empowering users to engage with the evolving Web3 landscape while supporting the growth of promising ventures. For Web3 projects, Trust Wallet Launchpool offers a unique platform to increase visibility and build a solid community base. By connecting with Trust Wallet’s extensive user base, projects can attract more users and gain momentum in a competitive market.

Nate Zou, Head of Product at Trust Wallet, added: “Trust Wallet Launchpool is a natural evolution of our commitment to our community. We want to provide our users with more ways to engage with Web3 opportunities while offering our partners a sustainable method to grow their user base and strengthen their community.”

Trust Wallet Launchpool is now available on the latest version of the Trust Wallet app. Be among the first to explore exclusive rewards and project tokens. Download Trust Wallet now.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

For media enquiries, contact:

Dami Odufuwa, Head of Communications

press@trustwallet.com