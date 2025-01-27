Trust Wallet Introduces Listapie (LTP) on Trust Wallet Launchpool

DUBAI, UAE — January 27, 2024 — Trust Wallet, the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 150 million users, has announced the fourth project under Trust Wallet Launchpool, featuring the reward token $LTP.

$LTP is the native token of Listapie, a cutting-edge DeFi platform that accumulates LISTA tokens from Lista DAO and locks them as veLISTA, boosting long-term growth while enhancing rewards and voting power for users. For this Launchpool, the project is allocating 1.5% of the total $LTP supply to Trust Wallet Launchpool participants.

How Trust Wallet Launchpool Works

Trust Wallet Launchpool allows TWT holders, and other token holders who are Trust Wallet users, to earn rewards by discovering and engaging with promising projects in a secure and user-friendly way. By locking tokens like TWT or any partner tokens designated for each campaign, users can acquire new tokens or rewards from both pre-launch and launched token projects, diversifying their portfolios and supporting innovative ventures with minimal risk.

Available in the app’s “Earn” section, Trust Wallet Launchpool is powered by secure, on-chain smart contracts and open-source protocols, setting it apart from centralized alternatives while offering a user-friendly experience to explore early-stage crypto opportunities.

Launchpool 4: Featuring $LTP

The Trust Wallet Launchpool campaign details are as follows:

Reward Token: $LTP

Lock Token: $TWT

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain

Contract Address: 0x56fA5F7BF457454Be33D8B978C86A5f5B9DD84C2

Total Reward Allocation: 1.5% of total supply – $150K of $LTP

Campaign Period: 2:00PM UTC January 27th – 2:00PM UTC January 30th

Lock Duration: Tokens locked for 3 days (72 hours) starting from lock time.

Rewards Calculation: Based on the locking start time and token amount.

Benefits of Trust Wallet Launchpool

Trust Wallet Launchpool benefits both users and projects by creating a mutually supportive environment.



For Users: A decentralized, safe way to earn project tokens while exploring the Web3 landscape and diversifying portfolios.

For Projects: A unique platform to increase visibility and build community, by connecting with Trust Wallet’s extensive user base, driving growth in a competitive market.

Trust Wallet’s fourth Launchpool featuring $LTP is live now! Download Trust Wallet today and start earning rewards while supporting the evolution of blockchain gaming and DeFi.

About Listapie

Listapie is an advanced SubDAO developed by Magpie to enhance the enduring viability of Lista DAO’s CDP and liquid staking services. As a yield and veTokenomics service provider, Listapie’s primary function is to lock LISTA tokens as veLISTA on Lista DAO. This action empowers Listapie to attain superior yields and increased voting power within Lista DAO, delivering exceptional opportunities for LSDfi participants.

Listapie is committed to advancing the DeFi ecosystem by aligning with Lista DAO’s vision. Through fostering innovation and promoting efficient user engagement, Listapie strives to create a more inclusive and rewarding DeFi landscape, empowering a broader audience to unlock the full potential of their digital assets securely and sustainably.

For business collaborations, contact:

hello@magpiexyz.io

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

For media enquiries, contact:

Dami Odufuwa

Head of Communications

press@trustwallet.com