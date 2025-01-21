Colle AI fuels decentralized growth with a strategic token allocation.

Dubai, UAE, January 21, 2025 – Colle AI, a leader in the multichain AI-NFT sector, has allocated 150 million COLLE tokens to Trump’s World Liberty Fi to support the advancement of the AI-powered NFT space. This strategic move highlights Colle AI’s dedication to driving innovation and expanding the utility of NFTs through artificial intelligence.

Known for its robust multichain capabilities, Colle AI is committed to revolutionizing the decentralized ecosystem by providing tools and resources that enable hyper-realistic NFT creation. The allocation of 150 million COLLE tokens is part of a broader strategy to enhance liquidity and encourage the development of scalable applications powered by blockchain technology.

This significant token allocation represents a step forward in Colle AI’s mission to shape the future of AI-integrated blockchain ecosystems. By supporting initiatives like Trump’s World Liberty Fi, Colle AI ensures its platform remains a cornerstone of innovation in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Colle AI remains focused on its vision to lead the decentralized world with cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking partnerships, creating sustainable growth opportunities for its ecosystem.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering creators to transform ideas into digital assets. The platform fosters accessibility and innovation in the digital art and blockchain spaces.

