Trump’s Bitcoin Reserves Seals Confidence Across Crypto Market Making 1FUEL & Shiba Inu Set To 10X

For a crypto bull run to enter a heightened phase, we need a market-wide narrative. This time, the catalyst that could lead to widespread success might be Trump’s Bitcoin Reserve. Let’s explore how this move could potentially increase the value of 1FUEL and Shiba Inu by 10 times.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): A worthy challenger for memecoin royalty

Shiba Inu is one of the top memecoins and automatically gets attention when it’s time for investors to pivot into altcoins. Remember, this pivot usually occurs when recent buyers of top coins like Bitcoin get a quick and massive pump. This will likely happen whenever the Trump administration releases major news about an item on their roadmap to strategic Bitcoin reserves.

More investors will want to add to their holdings to maximize the pump caused by the government putting Bitcoin in reserve. These mini-pumps along the way will get more intense as the news improves, and there’ll be pullbacks as usual.

Luckily, Shiba Inu and the broader memecoin space intersect with many anti-system, radical retail investors that aligned with Trump’s message from podcast appearances. The same independent internet media that made Trump even more popular among younger voters often champions financial freedom through crypto investment.

That means many of them will be encouraging the pivots into memecoins like Shiba Inu, and rightly so. Their thesis was proven right many times and it’s no longer about whether the strategy is sound. It’s more about getting the timing right.

This means allocating a decent sum into Shiba Inu, so you’re not starting from scratch when you pivot. It also means having enough Bitcoin before the Trump reserve starts getting deposits, so your profit adds up quickly for an early pivot.

1FUEL (OFT): A new liquidity vortex in decentralized trading

During the pivots, many traders like to be on decentralized exchanges to avoid CEX downtime and maintain access to several trading pairs. This is where 1FUEL will excel. This project will offer a cross-chain decentralized exchange and multi-currency wallet in one package. Inevitably, it becomes the go-to exchange for anyone looking to transfer profits from Bitcoin to altcoins.

With more trading volume on the platform, 1FUEL will have more attention from crowds beyond the Trump Bitcoin reserve trackers. Investors will then realize they can use its AI-powered features to respond quicker and smarter to pivoting trades. They’ll also discover the associated staking rewards for 1FUEL and the sustainable tokenomics tied to the exchange’s trading activity.

However, 1FUEL won’t just be receiving investors’ profits from Bitcoin. It will also be the destination for profits from other altcoins that Bitcoin investors pivoted into first. This is essentially a double boost, which puts a 10X move in play.

Why you should join the 1FUEL presale

Unlike many other pivot destinations with high token prices, 1FUEL is currently selling at $0.017 per token. There’s also a 20% bonus on all presale purchases, and you can buy 1FUEL using over 99 different cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion: Shiba Inu or 1FUEL, which is the best to pivot into?

Shiba Inu will definitely benefit from having an already established community behind pushing for funds from large cap coins to rotate into it. However, 1FUEL could benefit from the double pivot trade as the Trump Bitcoin reserve efforts ramp up.

By facilitating various swaps on its platform, 1FUEL will keep capital close to its native coin, increasing the chances of getting bought by the Trump Bitcoin reserve pivot traders. This is why you should scoop up plenty of 1FUEL from the presale before investors start fighting for it on exchanges during pivot time.

Click the links below to find out more about the 1Fuel token ongoing presale:

Website: https://1fuel.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel

Twitter / X – https://x.com/1Fuel_