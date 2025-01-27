Trump Goes All In On DeFI And AI, This Could Spark The Mother Of All Bull Runs

As the world awaits the completion of a host of promises made by the new President, his WLFI project is already active. Buys have been occurring since 2024 with the most recent additions being BTC, more AAVE, TRX, LINK, and ENA. Since Trump has committed a $500 billion private-sector investment in American artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, many are looking at what WLFI is likely to buy now.

Trump’s WLFI Makes Aave Its First Institutional DeFi Partner

Aave was the first DeFi platform to become institutionally accepted, so it makes sense that it’s where Trump’s WLFI would invest first. While Aave started on ETH, it soon migrated to other cheaper networks such as Polygon, and now the platform offers a range of blockchains.

Aave is the seventh biggest holding in WLFI’s wallet, or fifth if you discount stablecoins. The World Liberty Financial Gold Paper says that a V3 Aave instance will be launched, presumably for WLF holders, though that remains unclear at present. When Aave launches on a new chain there are often incentives to make buying and lending more lucrative.

Trump’s Aave instance is most likely to launch on Ethereum first, given the size of the WLFI holdings (currently the protocol wallet’s top asset, worth over $190 million). But it may well expand to other blockchains such as TRON.

If Aave’s use goes up dramatically thanks to WLFI, its token price is likely to do the same.

Tron Gains Momentum As WLFI Backs The Blockchain

Tron Founder Justin Sun and President Donald Trump have a couple of things in common, both are big personalities, who like to do grand gestures (eating a $6.2 million banana?!), and both are bullish on DeFi.

Sun, who, like Trump enjoys naming things after himself, has had many forays into DeFi, such as creating RWA protocol stUSDT, and the most successful of all on the TRON chain – JustLend – a platform not unlike Aave but without the clout.

Sun has run into problems with the SEC and other bodies before, which may well have influenced his choice to purchase a total of $75 million of Trump’s WLF token. In return, Sun was granted the position of advisor.

The WLFI wallet has purchased over $10M of Tron, and so it may well be that WLFI brings a big boost to DeFi on Aave, and indeed to the whole Tron blockchain.

FET Combines AI And DeFi For WLFI’s Future Plans

Trump’s huge AI investment shows that he’s serious about AI. If we go one step further and imagine how WLFI’s DeFi and Trump’s crypto focus could combine with AI, FET aka Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is one of the coins that comes to mind.

Trump’s massive AI investment highlights his focus on advancing technology, and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (previously known as Fetch.ai) could be a key player if WLFI ties DeFi with AI. FET enables automation in DeFi, using AI agents to handle tasks like trading and liquidity management. This could make DeFi more efficient and accessible, aligning perfectly with WLFI’s goal of mass adoption.

Fetch.ai’s focus on machine learning and decentralized automation makes it a strong candidate for WLFI’s next move. A buy from WLFI could draw attention to FET and bring the project back into the spotlight.

Elluminex Could Unlock DeFi And AI Potential For Telegram Users

Something important about Aave and Tron is that they are fast and easy to use. While institutional traders choose Aave for its reputation, ‘ordinary people’ transact on Tron for its low fees and high speeds.

As per the WLFI paper, Trump is committed to bringing DeFi to a whole new audience of ‘ordinary people’.

One of the best ways to facilitate crypto and web3 adoption is to do it in a way that feels easy and familiar, such as using TON on Telegram. And as there are over 900M daily active users on Telegram, this could be a blue ocean opportunity.

Or at least that’s the view of the team behind Elluminex, an all-in-one dex and defi hub on TON. They aim to do what Jupiter did for Solana and Uniswap did for Ethereum, but on TON and Telegram.

And they know that many of their users may not be familiar with crypto, so they are planning an education portal to help bring the curious up to speed. An AI tracker to help people manage their crypto, make good decisions, and learn how to rebalance their portfolio, helping to automate managing risk.

This aligns perfectly with Trump’s AI and DeFi passions.

As ELX is at the beginning of presale and combines DeFi, AI, and an ethos that Trump says he supports, this token could provide the biggest gains of all coins, assuming that the project is a success.



For more information about Elluminex (ELX) visit the links below:

Website: https://elluminex.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/elluminex

Telegram: https://t.me/Elluminex