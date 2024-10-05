Tron (TRX) Is Bullish, Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Gaining Momentum, while Rexas Finance (RXS) Eyes $2,000,000 in Presale.

The cryptocurrency market has had some interesting developments recently with some actors like Tron (TRX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) zooming in on the market. As a result of this bullish wave, now it’s Rexas Finance (RXS) that’s in the news since the project aimed at tokenizing real-world assets is about to raise $2,000,000 in its presale. Without further ado, let us look at the details of each of these projects and how Rexas Finance will be positioned in the market.

Tron (TRX) Records Strong Gains

From the time it dropped to the $0.117 low in August 2024, Tron has been on a bull’s run. Currently, it is trading at $0.1554 which is 32.45% above the August low. Another reason why the future looks optimistic for Tron is because of its string of higher highs and higher lows since the reversal trend to the upside in the early parts of the year 2023. The blockchain network, a pioneer of content decentralization and content monetization to content creators, has attracted market participants recently. This positive shift means more people will pay attention to Tron as it approaches some important resistance levels.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Energy Builds Up.

On the other side, it appears that this time around the evergreen meme coin—the Dogecoin (DOGE)—is also enjoying quite a surge. Within just the last 3 days, DOGE has moved up by 22.73%, increasing from the previous levels of $0.107 to $0.131. Given the increased speculation and enthusiasm in the market trends, Dogecoin now plans to test the $0.17 mark which, if successfully broken, will excite further bullish trends. The change in DOGE price could also be explained by the newfound loyalty of the masses to this cryptocurrency as well as the growing retail and merchant acceptance. Although not looking as a cryptocurrency to increase in popular utility, Dogecoin has ever found ways to be continuously relevant and this recent surge in price could as well be a prelude to greater price movements in the coming weeks.

Rexas Finance (RXS) Sets Pre-sale Target Of $2,000,000

Even as TRX and DOGE continue their bullish strides, Rexas Finance (RXS) has quietly taken over the scene. The project, which aims at tokenizing physical assets including real estate, gold, and other valuable collections, is going to be the link between classic assets and the blockchain. The total addressable market for these asset classes stands at trillions of dollars and with Rexas Finance, people can invest in these assets with just one click and own either full units or fractional shares of these assets. At the time of writing, Rexas Finance is currently in the 3rd stage of presale and has managed to raise $1,914,350 as it eyes $2,000,000 in presale. This presale has already sold 48,286,990 RXS tokens, and the RXS token is currently priced at $0.050, a 66.67% increase from the stage one price of $0.030. Investors who get in the token presale at this stage could reap a whopping 300% of their investment once Rexas Finance goes live at $0.20. The most interesting feature of Rexas Finance is also its most unique one – the token builder, which permits its users to create digital currency based on real-world assets without any coding experience or hiring developers. Together with its launchpad functionality Rexas is building incredible opportunities for anyone who wants to raise capital or bring assets to the blockchain.

Conclusion: The Future Looks Bright for RXS Investors

Rexas Finance is different, especially with the prospect that it gives a market of trillion dollars as Tron and Dogecoin help in increasing their traction. As the presale approaches the cap of $2,000,000 the project is noticeably effective in its growth and use which contains long-term prospects. With its amazing platform product which allows one to tokenize everything else from real estate to gold, then the sky’s the limit for Rexas Finance. If you are hunting for the next big play in the crypto space, where RXS could be, this is it.

