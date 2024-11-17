Tron Price Prediction: TRX Bulls Aim for ATH, as Certik-Audited Rexas Finance (RXS) Readies for 88x Pump

TRON (TRX) bulls are gearing up for a potential rally, setting their sights on a new all-time high as market sentiment strengthens. Meanwhile, Rexas Finance (RXS), recently audited by Certik for enhanced trust and security, is capturing attention in the crypto community. With its unique focus on tokenizing real-world assets and a strong growth trajectory, RXS is predicted to surge by 8808%, positioning itself as a major player to watch. As investors seek the next big opportunity beyond well-known assets like TRX, Rexas Finance’s potential meteoric rise is creating significant buzz.

Tron has created history with its mind blowing hold over the world. The financial system was revolutionized when Tron started climbing the ladder. As of 11 November 2024 , the TRON price is trading at $0.16504393 , with a market cap of $14,262,038,681 . The technical chart on the weekly time frame shows the TRX price is developing a bullish reversal pattern called the rounding bottom.

This chart setup is commonly interpreted as the bottoming of a downtrend as investors showcase a renewed buying interest. Under the influence of this pattern, the buyers should challenge the All-time high resistance of $0 and give better confirmation of the bull run market.

Certik-Audited Rexas Finance (RXS) Readies for 8808% Pump

Rexas Finance is a blockchain-based project that explores the revolutionary potential of real-world assets (RWA) tokenization. As asset management and digital finance go through significant shifts, Rexas Finance will act as a trailblazing project developed to make crypto management and creation simple, especially real-world assets. Moreover, asset tokenization involves shifting rights to a crypto asset, enhancing any asset to be indicated and traded digitally. More so, the innovation enhances asset liquidity, transparency, and accessibility. All in all, tokenization provides many benefits: it increases liquidity by enabling illiquid assets such as real estate or art to be separated into smaller units, it reduces disturbances like geographic location, and also it enables transparency and security.

Key Features of Rexas Finance

Rexas Token Builder: Crypto users can tokenize their assets easily through Rexas Token Builder. Moreover, it easily eliminates the complexity of coding in the blockchain industry, enabling users to launch tokens in just a minute.

Rexas Launchpad: Users can begin the token funding using Rexas Launchpad. More so, the decentralized launchpad could offer a transparent and secure ecosystem for token sales on many blockchain networks.

Rexas Estate: Users can now invest in real estate with the help of Rexas Finance (RXS). This platform helps crypto users worldwide own real-world properties and earn passive income through stablecoins.

Rexas Finance’s $1M Giveaway is live, offering a huge chance for early adopters to join the project’s growth. All in all, the Rexas Finance project has not reached any Venture Capital for funds, instead, the project initiated a presale to raise funds, enabling opportunities for all crypto users all across the world. Furthermore, the presale of RXS tokens began on September 8, 2024, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, Rexas Finance has already raised over $6.5M with 80% of fifth presale stage has been sold out. Rexas Finance (RXS) has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Moreover, Rexas Finance will soon be listed on top 3 tier 1 exchanges. Rexas Finance’s security is validated by a rigorous audit conducted by Certik.

About Rexas Finance (RXS)

Rexas Finance is the user’s gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas allows users to own or tokenize virtually any real-world asset, from real estate and art to commodities and intellectual property worldwide. With Rexas, users gain access to a world where asset liquidity and investment choices are boundless.

