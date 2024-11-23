Tron Fees To Be Cut In Half Through Proposal 95, Cutoshi Surpasses $1M As TRX Investors Join CUTO Presale

The Tron network has witnessed incredible growth in several areas, especially in its adoption, which has consequently led to higher fees. While increasing TRX prices is seen as a good thing by investors, higher fees could potentially make the Tron blockchain more expensive and less attractive. As such, the TRX team has announced its plans to slash its network fees by half through energy node adjustments.

Meanwhile, the Cutoshi presale continues to gain more traction after surpassing the $1M milestone. Its recent developments, including a CMC listing and the launch of its farming protocol, have made investors bullish about it.

How Cutoshi Bridges Memes With DeFi

Alongside its token farming protocol that is set to reward its community when they participate in quests and challenges, Cutoshi (CUTO) will introduce a multichain DEX where users will trade and swap their crypto assets seamlessly across multiple blockchains. The move will resolve traditional DEX’s inherent problems, including interoperability issues. Cutoshi draws inspiration from the conventional Chinese Lucky Cat and Satoshi Nakamoto’s core principles.

Additionally, its learning academy will offer educational material regarding DeFi and cryptocurrency. This will help new investors navigate their way through financial freedom, but more importantly, it will create awareness for the platform.

While the DeFi market is expected to reach USD 231.19 billion by 2030, Cutoshi could capitalize on this growth metric thanks to its cutting-edge DeFi functionality. So far, Cutoshi has raised over $1M in stage three of its presale campaign. It has also witnessed a price increase to $0.0259 from its initial offering of $0.015. With these features, coupled with its deflationary mechanism, Cutoshi is positioned to mirror the bullish growth metrics of popular altcoins like Tron coin.

Tron Gains Momentum In The Market

The Tron network has experienced remarkable growth and TRX has seen a rise in transactions and daily active addresses over the past week.

On-chain metrics indicate that the price of Tron coin is still at a good entry point as the bulls fight to push its value higher in the last few days. Notably, TRX price is forming a double top with the price action in November. Typically, this pattern highlights that the TRX token might break resistance above the $0.25 level.

Tron’s price prediction suggests that the altcoin might experience profit-taking from its holder in early December. However, depending on its demand, it could experience an extended rally.

Can Cutoshi Outpace Tron Coin In This Bull Market?

As Tron gains momentum in the market, Cutoshi presale is also quickly becoming a promising alternative. Its diverse market appeal is expected to generate massive adoption in Q4, positioning it for exponential growth.

For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

https://cutoshi.com/

Join and become a community member:

https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

https://t.me/cutoshi