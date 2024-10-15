Tron and Binance Coin Whale Investors Awake, Invest Large Sums in This 20X AI Coin

As we know, the cryptocurrency market is very volatile, and it is often enough for whale movement to affect market sentiment. Presently, whale investors from the Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB) camps have become active and are investing large amounts of money in IntelMarkets (INTL).

Analysts forecast the value of IntelMarkets to skyrocket soon, making it the best cryptocurrency for new and old investors now. IntelMarkets has realized over $1.1 million in funding and plans to use this to develop its upcoming AI-based trading platform.

Tron (TRX) Price Forecast

Tron (TRX), one of the top crypto coins making the rounds in the crypto market last month, is still living up to its name in October. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the value of the Tron crypto has risen 3.2% on the weekly timeframe, 7.8% on the monthly timeframe, and 87% on the yearly chart.

Thanks to this upsurge, the Tron coin continues to trade among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the market. Considering the price movement, TRX is trading above the $0.16 mark and is preparing to touch the $0.17 mark.

A look at its technical indicators shows that there is positive momentum in the market. The VWMA (10) is showing a buy signal, while the Stoch RSI (14) is neutral. These indicators suggest that the Tron (TRX) uptrend could continue.

Binance Coin (BNB); Analysts Forecast $900

Binance Coin (BNB) is among the top performers in the market right now. The cryptocurrency’s technical indicators are displaying buy signals, especially the VWMA (10) and Stoch RSI (14). They are supporting an uptrend in the next few weeks.

SatoshiFlipper, a top analyst on X, has also weighed in on Binance Coin price movement in the coming weeks. According to them, the weekly bull flag for Binance Coin (BNB) is bullish.

SatoshiFlipper posted a chart that shows the value of the Binance Coin crypto soaring to $900 in the next few months. However, he gave a disclaimer that BNB’s price boom would depend on Bitcoin’s upward price movement.

In the meantime, the value of Binance Coin BNB is consolidating between $550 and $580 on the weekly level. The market cap of the altcoin is around the $80-86 billion range.

IntelMarkets (INTL), The Best Project For Investors Right Now

IntelMarkets (INTL) has recently become the subject of attention of analysts in the past few weeks. Experts have opined that the value of this INTL could increase by 20x before the end of this year because of its innovative application of AI in the crypto trading space.

For this reason, investors have been accumulating the coin in large numbers at $0.027364 a piece. Also, the excitement around the presale is because of IntelMarkets, a sophisticated AI-powered crypto trading platform for retail traders.

A worthy mention is IntelMarkets’ trading bot which has artificial intelligence capabilities that will help the investor to analyze the market and determine the possible prices as well as risks. These self-learning bots are actually flexible in that they can adapt to chosen strategies and, therefore, improve their efficiency and success.

Moreover, IntelMarkets is built on a dual-chain system. This allows traders to work with Ethereum with all its smart contracts and liquidity pools or use Solana for its speed and low commissions. With such powerful attributes, IntelMarkets is becoming a top DeFi project.

Tron and Binance Coin Whales Go Big On IntelMarkets

IntelMarkets has become the go-to digital currency for smart investors right now. Its presale performance and potential show that it holds promise for growth in the coming months. This innovative DeFi coin is set for an astronomical rise, which is why Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB) whales are betting big on it. You should do the same.

