Tricentis opens a new office in Dubai.

Where did Tricentis open a new office?

Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, on Tuesday announced a significant expansion in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Dubai, UAE. This investment aligns with Tricentis’ long-term growth strategy for the region, with further expansion into Saudi Arabia planned for the coming year.

The company said that the new office is located in Dubai Internet City alongside technology companies including SAP and Microsoft and will help in increasing the adoption of Tricentis’ codeless, automated software testing solutions.

Dan Melville, Vice President of MENA, Tricentis, commented, “The Middle East is undergoing rapid growth, with economic diversification driving a dynamic shift toward digital transformation and emerging technologies like AI. Software testing, if not done correctly, is a common cause of delay to transformation projects, and CIOs and IT executives in the region are recognizing they can no longer rely on legacy, manual approaches to achieve high quality software.”

“Our AI-powered technology helps organizations develop and deliver high quality software faster than ever before, reducing the risk of defects in the process. The no-code design of our products also has the potential to contribute towards upskilling local talent and enhancing capabilities across the Middle East, aligning with the region’s various ‘knowledge economy’ initiatives,” Melville added.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President at SAP Middle East and Africa – South, said, “We welcome Tricentis’ expansion in the Middle East. Software testing and quality assurance are critical to driving business transformation, and with Tricentis’ solutions, SAP customers can automate testing, prioritize high-risk areas, and ensure seamless performance of their applications under real-world conditions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as well as enabling more customers to benefit from the advanced capabilities from Tricentis in the future.”

Where is Tricentis focusing?

Tricentis said it is focusing on companies within industries such as oil and gas, utilities, banking, retail, the public sector, and telecommunications. The company is also employing a partner-led go-to-market strategy, collaborating with global partners and system integrators including SAP, Accenture, Capgemini, DXC Technology, IBM, LTI Mindtree, NTT DATA Business Solutions, and Wipro, as well as trusted local partners in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Adree (a Master Works subsidiary), Q-Pros, TestCrew, TTC Global and more.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone.