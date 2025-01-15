Trevony Unveils Luxury Redefined at NYFW and Casa Cipriani: A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Sustainability

The intersection of tradition and innovation takes center stage at this year’s New York Fashion Week as Trevony, a leader in Italian artisanal leather goods, prepares to unveil the Milo Backpack and Secret Handbag. On February 8, 2025, the brand will host an exclusive pop-up event at Casa Cipriani New York, presenting a vision of luxury that prioritizes sustainability, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

Sustainability and Innovation in Luxury

In a world increasingly dominated by mass production, Trevony’s commitment to sustainability and intentional design sets it apart. The brand’s creations embody a “fewer, better” philosophy, prioritizing quality over quantity and ensuring every piece is crafted with care.

The Milo Backpack, a testament to resilience and functionality, offers an understated elegance that aligns with the needs of the modern professional. The Secret Handbag, meanwhile, exudes empowerment with bold, graceful lines and practical versatility, making it a perfect companion for women who lead with confidence.

Casa Cipriani: A Reflection of Timeless Elegance

The choice of Casa Cipriani as the venue for Trevony’s NYFW showcase is no coincidence. Located on the Hudson River, this members-only club echoes Trevony’s values of exclusivity, heritage, and refined sophistication. The pop-up event promises an immersive experience where attendees can witness the artistry and innovation behind the brand’s designs.

Celebrating Italian Roots

At the heart of Trevony’s identity is its commitment to Italian craftsmanship . Each piece is handcrafted in Italy by artisans who have spent decades honing their craft. This dedication to tradition will also be celebrated in the winter edition of Casa Cipriani’s Bollettino, where Trevony will be featured. The brand’s inclusion in the prestigious publication underscores its honor of heritage and dedication to timeless artistry.

Rethinking Luxury: Purpose and Connection

Trevony’s philosophy redefines luxury as a meaningful connection between design, craftsmanship, and the individual. “At Trevony, luxury isn’t about excess; it’s about purpose,” explains Eugene Ansah, Creative Director of Trevony. This philosophy is evident in every detail of the Milo Backpack and Secret Handbag, which invite their owners to embrace confidence and elegance while valuing sustainability and intentionality.

Join Trevony at NYFW

Trevony’s presence at NYFW promises to leave an indelible mark on the luxury landscape. By blending tradition with innovation and emphasizing sustainability, the brand offers a fresh perspective on what it means to create and own something truly special.