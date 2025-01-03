Travel without additional any roaming costs with Roamic

Would you like to travel and be able to communicate with your loved ones without additional costs? With a Roamic eSIM you can. It is an e-card that is available in more than 150 countries.

You can travel without worrying about roaming in the country you are visiting. Rather, you will be able to enjoy the connection without the need for a physical card, it’s the best thing, right?

Let’s see every detail about this Roamic eSIM, it has great advantages and let’s see how to install it.

Roamic eSIM, the best internet option abroad

Roamic always thinks about its users and has developed an eSIM, this is a SIM card that integrates in your smartphone, and you don’t need a physical card.

It works in a simple way, just buy your eSIM mobile line, scan the QR code and you can immediately activate your data plan; this allows you to connect seamlessly in more than 150 countries.

Advantages of traveling with a Roamic eSIM

Traveling with a Roamic eSIM is a guaranteed and innovative solution because it turns your travels into great connectivity advantages.

Great coverage

Roamic offers you extensive global coverage by partnering with major operators in all 150 countries to maintain a stable and strong connection.

Which means you’ll enjoy uninterrupted communication, surf the Internet and get a reliable connection, wherever you go. You can focus on the location and create lasting memories.

Lowest market prices

With a Roamic eSIM you can count on competitive prices; many other companies have exorbitant prices. However, you have the possibility to buy an eSIM from $2 depending on the country you are going to.

For example, countries such as Albania, Algeria, Andorra and Armenia have plans from $3. Countries such as Australia and Austria have plans from $2 and countries such as Barbados and Bahamas from $8.

eSIM is the future of connectivity

Roamic’s technology and its eSIM product are the future of mobile connectivity; they guarantee a trip without worrying about communication. Manage your data plan and enjoy your trip.

24/7 support

Roamic provides you with 24-hour support for 7 days, which allows you to clarify doubts at any time, even if a problem shows up with your line during your trip. Whether you want to activate your eSIM, solve a technical problem, etc., the support gives you peace of mind knowing that they can respond and help you.

No additional charges

With a Roamic eSIM you can rest assured that the plan you have chosen covers everything you need and with no additional hidden fees, as if you were using your local operator’s roaming. You can have a pleasant and relaxing trip without thinking about unexpected costs.

Easy to install

Installation is super simple, easy and fast, allowing you to use your eSIM immediately to enjoy its benefits when traveling. This way you will be connected to your loved ones or friends at all times and without worry.

Greater flexibility

Flexibility when obtaining an eSIM is one of its best advantages. It is well known, that switching from one mobile network to another can be an exhausting process, especially since physical SIM cards are small and difficult to manipulate.

However, with an eSIM you can just set it up by scanning the QR code and that’s it, start using your eSIM without any problems and enjoy connectivity without delay.

Increased safety

With a Roamic eSIM, your data are protected, no matter what could happened to your device.

In addition, you can continue to use your WhatsApp without interruption with data protection security. Because you do not have to change the number if you don’t want to.

Comparison of Roamic eSIM with traditional card

There are several factors that differentiate one from the other due to their advantages and disadvantages. Among the differences are:

An eSIM is digitally activated. The traditional card is physical , which may cause loss of the card.

The eSIM allows you to change operators , depending on the country you are in, and the SIM only uses one operator; to have the option of another operator, you must change it.

The only disadvantage we can add for the eSIM is that it may not be compatible with older devices , unlike the traditional SIM card which may be compatible. Please always check that your phone is compatible with eSIMs.

How to install a Roamic eSIM on your device?

This process is very simple, the first thing you must do is purchase your eSIM plan online, depending on the country you are traveling to. Then, you will receive the QR code via email.

Then, scan the code that was shared with you and activate your plan. Roamic gives you precise instructions to ensure a successful installation.

Can you keep your current phone number with Roamic eSIM?

The answer is yes, you can use your phone number even if you have your Roamic eSIM plan activated. You will be able to use your phone number to send messages and make calls while enjoying your unlimited data plan.

Tips for buying an eSIM

Take into account these tips when you decide to buy an eSIM in places you do not know yet. The first thing you should do is to compare the prices of plans and coverage, since each operator has different costs.

Another tip is to check if your device is eSIM compatible, modern devices mostly are, but still make sure to confirm that.

You can also identify if they have 24/7 support; this is very important in case technical problems arise that you alone cannot solve. A company with this support guarantees its service 100%.

Traveling with a Roamic eSIM helps you to have seamless and uninterrupted connectivity, and you will get a wonderful experience when traveling to some of the 150 countries that are Roamic partners. Remember that security, coverage, and ease of use are top priorities when choosing a state-of-the-art eSIM like Roamic.