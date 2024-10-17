Transforming Quality Assurance in the Age of AI: Shailesh Gore’s Vision

Shailesh Gore is a pivotal figure at KPMG LLP in Chicago, Illinois, where he serves as a Director overseeing the quality and transformation of KPMG applications. His role is essential in ensuring that the firm remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence.



With over two decades of experience in managing IT services and quality assurance teams, Shailesh has dedicated his career to enhancing product and service quality. His leadership is characterised by a commitment to continuous improvement, fostering a culture that prioritises excellence across all operations. Under his guidance, KPMG has successfully implemented robust quality management systems and conducted thorough audits and inspections of applications, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations.



One of Shailesh’s most significant contributions has been his pioneering work in integrating Generative AI into Quality Assurance processes. He has spearheaded initiatives that leverage this advanced technology to develop innovative solutions, resulting in a remarkable 30% reduction in product defects across AI-driven projects. This achievement underscores his ability to lead cross-functional teams in delivering high-quality products on time.



Shailesh’s expertise extends to crafting and executing comprehensive quality assurance strategies and managing risk assessments. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding a global team of over 250 QA professionals, all working towards a common goal: delivering top-tier quality in every project.



A highlight of his career is the development of a specialised Quality Assurance operating model tailored for cloud migration projects. This model has proven invaluable for ensuring high-quality cloud solutions, particularly during the transition of complex applications to Software as a Service (SaaS) or Platform as a Service (PaaS) environments.



At the heart of this innovative approach is a meticulously designed performance testing workload model that simulates real-world scenarios. This model accounts for various conditions that systems may encounter post-migration, enabling teams to assess performance accurately. Key components include a Complex User Load tailored specifically for cloud migration based on current user volumes and a phased design approach that adapts to different performance testing efforts.



Shailesh’s model emphasises Transactions per Second (TPS), a critical metric for evaluating system performance. By measuring the number of requests processed by the server each second and tracking response times, this approach ensures that performance testing reflects actual user demands. The intelligent distribution of users based on location and functionality further enhances the reliability of cloud solutions.



Since implementing this performance testing model, KPMG has significantly accelerated its cloud migration processes. This advancement positions Shailesh’s methodology as one of the most effective accelerators available in today’s AI-driven landscape.



As Shailesh Gore continues to lead KPMG’s Quality Assurance initiatives, his vision and innovative strategies are shaping the future of technology services, setting new benchmarks for excellence in an increasingly competitive market.