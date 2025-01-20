Transforming Liquid Staking with Cross-Chain Rewards

Stake once, earn across multiple networks. Velix is redefining the staking experience—here’s how.

About Velix

Velix is redefining the way we think about liquid staking. We’ve developed a platform that allows users to stake on one network and receive rewards across multiple blockchains, unlocking new opportunities and increasing the potential for staking returns. We’re not just making staking easier—we’re making it smarter.

Our goal is to empower users by creating a decentralized, flexible staking environment where your rewards work harder for you, no matter where you’re participating. Velix is built to connect blockchains, so you can stake locally and earn globally.

The Genesis Stakers Program

We’re excited to introduce the Genesis Stakers Program, a unique opportunity for early participants to engage with Velix during the Genesis Pool phase—before the official launch. This program offers exclusive revenue-sharing benefits and premium vPoint rewards, laying the foundation for long-term staking advantages.

Exclusive Participation : Become a Genesis Staker and join the pre-launch phase of Velix.

Revenue Sharing : Enjoy a share of Velix’s protocol fees—an opportunity exclusive to early participants.

Additional Rewards : Benefit from premium vPoints, providing unique staking advantages across multiple networks.

The Genesis Stakers Program is a limited-time offer, available only during the pre-launch period.

Why Metis and Starknet?

At Velix, we’ve selected Metis and Starknet as key partners to deliver a seamless staking experience. These Layer 2 networks are known for their robust scalability, security, and decentralized design—making them ideal candidates for our cross-chain rewards program.

Metis : With its decentralized sequencers and high-performance infrastructure, Metis offers a solid foundation for liquid staking.

Starknet : Starknet’s advanced zero-knowledge rollups bring unmatched scalability and security, which makes it the perfect partner for Velix’s vision of cross-chain rewards.

By choosing these networks, Velix ensures that users have access to high-performance ecosystems that are ready to expand and evolve alongside the protocol.

How Velix Cross-Chain Rewards Work

The Velix Cross-Chain Rewards Program is built on a protocol revenue-sharing model that simplifies the staking process and amplifies the rewards for participants:

Genesis Pool Exclusivity : Participation is only available during the pre-launch phase, making this an exclusive opportunity.

Seamless Cross-Chain Staking : Users can bind a cross-chain wallet to Velix’s platform, ensuring that rewards from multiple networks are received and claimed effortlessly through a single interface.

Revenue Sharing : 20% of the protocol fees are distributed among Genesis Pool stakers, providing consistent returns and creating new opportunities for growth.

Benefits for Stakers

Velix offers unmatched benefits for those who stake through our platform:

Cross-Chain Rewards : Stake on one network, but earn rewards from multiple blockchain ecosystems.

User-Friendly Experience : Our decentralized application (DApp) ensures that users can stake across networks without complexity.

Diversified Earnings : Access a wide range of staking rewards from various networks, increasing your potential for returns.

For Participating Networks

Velix is not just a win for stakers—it’s also beneficial for the networks we partner with. By enabling cross-chain staking, Velix helps:

Boost Network Liquidity : Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) issued via Velix will enhance liquidity across multiple ecosystems.

Attract New Users : The program drives new wallet sign-ups and increased transaction volumes, benefiting network adoption and visibility.

Looking Ahead: Velix’s Vision for the Future

The Velix journey is just beginning. While our focus is on Starknet and Metis, we’re already planning to integrate with additional ecosystems like SEI and SUI.

Our vision is to become the go-to platform for Liquid Staking-as-a-Service (LSaaS), driving innovation and making staking more rewarding and accessible than ever before.

Join the Starknet Community Testnet Event

Before we go live, we’re inviting our community to join us in the Starknet Community Testnet Event. This is a hands-on opportunity to engage with Velix’s staking mechanism, provide valuable feedback, and earn rewards for your participation.

Stay tuned for more details on how to participate in shaping the future of staking with Velix.

Proven Success with Testnets

Velix has already shown strong results in previous testnets:

Over 13,800 participants joined the Metis testnet .

More than 215,000 transactions were processed, demonstrating Velix’s potential to engage users and scale across networks.

These achievements highlight Velix’s ability to drive adoption and create value, positioning us to make a significant impact across blockchain ecosystems.

Contact Us

For more information or support, you can reach out through the following channels:

Website

Twitter

Telegram

Discord

Mail

PR Contact :

Name:- Sameer Ram

Email:- Info@growmorepr.agency

Telegram:- @GrowmorePr_sameerram