Transforming Insurance Claims with AI: How Devidas Kanchetti Reduced Costs and Improved Recovery Outcomes

In the competitive world of insurance, efficiency isn’t just a goal—it’s a necessity. At the forefront of this transformation is Devidas Kanchetti, a seasoned data and analytics architect who has made a significant impact on the workers’ compensation insurance landscape. Kanchetti recently led a groundbreaking project at Zenith Insurance Company to develop an advanced predictive analytics system aimed at reducing claim durations, improving injury management, and slashing overall costs. Here’s how his innovative approach is reshaping the industry.

Tackling the Problem Head-On

Zenith Insurance faced a familiar yet formidable challenge: prolonged claim durations and high costs associated with managing injuries. These inefficiencies not only led to financial losses but also delayed return-to-work outcomes for employees, creating a ripple effect of dissatisfaction and reduced productivity. Kanchetti saw an opportunity to change this narrative through the power of data analytics and machine learning.

“We knew we had to do something different,” Kanchetti explains. “Our goal was to create a system that didn’t just respond to claims but predicted and proactively managed them.”

Building the Solution: From Data to Decisions

Kanchetti and his team dove into the data, identifying key factors that influence claim durations—everything from injury type and claimant demographics to treatment protocols. By leveraging machine learning algorithms like Random Forests and Gradient Boosting Machines, they developed models that could accurately forecast which claims were at risk of prolonged recovery.

But building the model was only half the battle. The real innovation lay in how these insights were integrated into the daily workflows of Zenith’s claims adjusters. The system provided real-time monitoring and alerts, enabling adjusters to intervene early with targeted strategies for high-risk cases. It wasn’t just about predicting outcomes; it was about changing them.

“Integration was critical,” Kanchetti notes. “We had to ensure that the predictive insights were accessible and actionable within the existing claims management software. It wasn’t just a tech solution—it had to be a part of their everyday tools.”

The Impact: Measurable Success

The results were nothing short of transformative. Zenith Insurance saw a 30% reduction in average claim durations, a change that translated directly into cost savings and faster recoveries. Overall claim costs dropped by 20%, thanks to more efficient injury management and proactive interventions driven by the new system.

Claims adjusters, who initially faced the daunting task of managing complex cases, found their jobs made easier. They reported higher satisfaction levels, not just because the system simplified their work, but because it allowed them to provide better support to injured workers—a win-win for all parties involved.=

“It was rewarding to see the impact not just on the bottom line, but on the people involved,” says Kanchetti. “We improved outcomes for both the company and the claimants, which is what good technology should do.”

Scaling Success: A Blueprint for the Future

Perhaps one of the most significant achievements of Kanchetti’s project was its scalability. The system proved adaptable enough to be rolled out across additional jurisdictions and claim types, demonstrating its potential to set a new standard for the industry.

“Scalability was always on our minds,” Kanchetti reflects. “We built the system to grow and evolve, just like the challenges it addresses. The success we’ve seen is just the beginning.”

About Devidas Kanchetti

Devidas Kanchetti is a leading expert in data and analytics with over 14 years of experience spanning insurance, oil and gas, energy, and finance sectors. Known for his innovative approach to solving complex business challenges, Kanchetti has built a career on leveraging AI, cloud computing, and data science to drive transformative results. As the Data Analytics Lead at Zenith Insurance Company, he continues to pioneer new solutions that blend technical prowess with practical business impact. Beyond his work at Zenith, Kanchetti is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of data professionals, sharing his knowledge and passion for making data-driven decisions that matter.