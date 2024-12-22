Transforming Businesses Through Data, Talent, and Innovation: A Conversation with Ragchaabazar Bud, CEO of Finertech

Ragchaabazar Bud, the visionary CEO of Finertech, shares the journey behind founding a company that is reshaping how businesses harness data, manage talent, and innovate. With over 15 years of experience working on groundbreaking projects for global organizations like Visa and Fidelity Investments, as well as Mongolia’s national tax system, Ragchaabazar’s insights are rooted in real-world challenges and transformative successes.

From his early passion for technology to the formation of Finertech in 2023, Ragchaabazar reveals how his vision has evolved to address critical gaps in data utilization and talent strategy. He discusses Finertech’s proprietary concept of “Data Alchemy,” which turns raw data into actionable insights, and how his company integrates cutting-edge technology, including AI-powered neural networks, to deliver impactful solutions for clients.

Throughout the conversation, Ragchaabazar emphasizes the balance between innovation and practicality in leadership, the importance of fostering an inclusive team culture, and his dedication to empowering small businesses with enterprise-level capabilities. Looking to the future, he predicts that advancements in AI and real-time technology will continue to redefine the business landscape and shares how Finertech is preparing to stay ahead of these changes.

This interview offers an inspiring look into Ragchaabazar Bud’s leadership principles, his long-term aspirations for Finertech, and the legacy he hopes to leave as a transformative leader in data-driven innovation.

Could you share the pivotal moments or challenges that led you to found Finertech? What drove your passion for creating a company focused on Data Alchemy and strategic talent management?

Ever since I was a kid, I have always been interested in technology and dreamt of building something from scratch as I get older. Throughout my 15+ years in the tech industry, I worked on groundbreaking projects for global organizations like Visa, Fidelity Investments, and American Express, as well as national-scale systems such as Mongolia’s E-Barimt tax system. A recurring challenge I noticed was those businesses—whether startups or large enterprises—often struggled to harness the full potential of their data and align it with their strategic goals.

I founded Finertech in 2023 with a vision to bridge this gap. My passion for creating a company focused on Data Alchemy and strategic talent management came from seeing firsthand how insights-driven decisions and the right talent can revolutionize businesses. For me, it’s about transforming complexity into clarity, enabling companies to thrive through data and software products. I have been really enjoying the process of bringing Finertech to life as it fulfills my personal dream and professional desire.

What vision did you have for Finertech when you started, and how has it evolved since its inception? How do you balance innovation and practicality in your leadership?

The initial vision for Finertech was to provide scalable IT solutions that empower small businesses and startups with enterprise-level capabilities. Over time, the vision has expanded to include a holistic approach—integrating data insights, product lifecycle management, and strategic talent solutions to unlock business growth.

I balance innovation and practicality by staying deeply involved in our clients’ journeys, ensuring that our solutions are both cutting-edge and actionable. Leveraging my experience from large-scale systems like Visa’s Enterprise Merchant Portal, where I optimized transaction monitoring for 10,000+ clients, I focus on creating solutions that solve real business problems while driving long-term value.

As the CEO, how do you define success; not just for yourself, but for your team and clients? What leadership principles do you rely on to drive success across diverse service areas?

In my opinion, when it comes to defining success, it just can’t be one or two things. When we are seeing positive impacts with our product, with our clients, then I know that Finertech is being successful. On top of that, I want my team to be happy. So, for me as a CEO, success is about creating inclusive and collaborative culture for my team and trustworthy relationship with my clients. My leadership principles are finding solutions to every problem, implementing cutting edge technology, being mentor to my team, and give them opportunity to grow, support small businesses by offering reasonable priced best products.

“Data Alchemy” is a unique term. Could you elaborate on how Finertech transforms raw data into actionable insights and measurable business value? Can you share a standout example of its impact for a client?

Based on my experience in this area, I am bringing the process of transforming vast, raw data into strategic insights to drive measurable results. Our solutions integrate AI-driven tools, data modeling, and advanced analytics to provide clarity and direction. I tried to represent all these technology methods at once, so I came up with the name of “Data Alchemy”. I hope it’s catchy. The idea itself goes back a long way, when I worked at Visa. I restructured a transaction monitoring system to process 10+ million daily transactions and reduced troubleshooting times by 4%. We are working on applying similar methodologies at Finertech but way better versions with updated technology. In a simple way, with our “Data Alchemy”we can help our clients to optimize their operations, identify inefficiencies, and unlock better revenue streams.

In your experience, what are the key pitfalls companies face during product lifecycle management? How does Finertech’s approach ensure a seamless, value-driven process from ideation to execution?

To be honest, this is one of the hardest parts of building a company. For Finertech we try to have transparent communication within the teams, and with our clients. We focus on delivering adaptable, and client-centered solutions by using the AI powered neural network. Actually, I worked on a science research paper on AI powered neural networks when I was studying for my Masters degree in South Korea with a Korean government full scholarship for Computer Vision and AI . It is a type of machine learning (ML) process, called deep learning, that uses interconnected nodes or neurons in a layered structure that resembles the human brain. My research paper was published in Smart Media Journal in March, 2013. This is how long I have been preparing myself to bring Finertech to life.

Unlocking strategic talent is often a game-changer for organizations. How does Finertech help businesses identify, attract, and develop the right talent to achieve their goals?

We take a data-driven approach to talent strategy. By analyzing organizational needs and market trends, Finertech identifies skill gaps and aligns hiring processes to attract top-tier talent. And of course, there won’t be perfect talent management without a real human touch. So we also offer talent development and management through bringing professional talent acquisitions specialists to offer their services such as direct talent management, coaching, and training programs.

With so much data available, it can often be overwhelming. How does Finertech’s approach to streamlined data insights empower companies to focus on what truly matters? What role does emerging technology, like AI, play in this process?

We implement tools like AI-powered analytics and predictive modeling to extract actionable insights, helping companies focus on growth and efficiency. Finertech simplifies data by identifying the key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to a client’s success. We work with our client’s hand to hand to understand their current issues, and also, we identify hidden issues by using our personalized tools for each client. It sounds cliche when I say, “each client” , but the truth is having a highly skilled team solves this problem as we all are passionate about the job we do. And the beauty of supporting small businesses is that Finertech has an ability to modify our tools per client’s needs.

The tech landscape is constantly evolving. What trends or disruptions do you believe will most significantly shape the future of data-driven businesses in the next 3–5 years? How is Finertech preparing for these changes?

As an engineer, I am aware that technology development is moving forward day by day, sometimes even every hour or so. With this in mind, I always try to be prepared with a mindset of “what if”. I predict that AI will continue to evolve with high speed, and it gets more accurate and in real time. One downside might be the reduction in the workforce in some fields. Finertech is preparing to be ready for this change by continuing the internal training and planning to hire more people to keep up with the technological evolution to solve our client’s problems in time.

Looking ahead, what are your long-term goals for Finertech? What legacy do you hope to leave as a leader in the fields of data transformation, product lifecycle management, and talent strategy?

My long-term goal for Finertech is to become a trusted global partner for businesses seeking growth through data-driven innovation, seamless product management, and strategic talent solutions. I hope to leave a legacy as a leader who inspired organizations to leverage data, technology, and people to achieve transformative success. Of course, I want to be remembered not just being a leader but a good person who brought passionate people together to build something amazing.

