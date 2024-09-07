Transfer Money to Lebanon | Save 50% on Cash Out Fees | Via MTM | An Authorized Agent for Ria Money Transfer in Lebanon

Despite the unstable economical situation in Lebanon, a new startup Money Transfer company “MTM s.a.l” led by its chairwoman – CEO Ms. Mona Farran, a notable figure in the financial sector, particularly within the realm of money transfer and financial services for more than 15 years. Ms. Farran defied all the critical situations and inimical circumstances and launched MTM in 2023, adding to the Lebanese Market a new Money transfer Network, aiming to participate in assisting many of the Lebanese residents surviving hard and tough conditions, and counting on the financial support they receive from their relatives abroad.

Ms. Farran founder of MTM, with her leadership reflects the growing involvement of women in key positions within the financial industry! Ms. Farran has been recognized for her contributions to the sector that allowed her to be one of the very few ladies in the region holding managing a Money Transfer Company.

MTM SAL is a Lebanese Money transfer company licensed from the Central Bank of Lebanon to execute electronic financial transactions Internationally and Locally! MTM implemented high secured “Real-time” systems and advanced compliance program to assure reliable, flawless and safe transactions process!

MTM is an authorized Agent for Ria Money Transfer, one of the leading Money transfer companies with a network of 580,000 locations in almost 200 countries.

With a diaspora of more than 15 million Lebanese emigrant around the world, Remittance services have become the most used means for them to help and support their families and relatives back home, since it is the fastest, reliable and secure way to transact.

What makes MTM & RIA stand out from others? Why would a sender choose to transfer through RIA and the beneficiary prefers to receive his funds in Lebanon through MTM Agent network:

Low fees and competitive exchange rates through RIA network

In Lebanon, MTM deducts only 1% shipping fee on incoming transfers vs. 2% deducted by other companies

Last but not least, a short message from Miss Mona Farran, MTM Chairwoman – CEO:

“Our beloved Lebanese emigrants around the globe, during this critical financial and economic crisis, Lebanon needs your support to proudly remain as resilient as his cedar. Thus, we count on your trust in Ria/MTM network to transact to your beloved ones in Lebanon and MTM guarantees you best overall value”.