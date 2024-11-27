Trailblazing Web3 Leaders Set to Converge at Middle East Blockchain Conference & ETH Riyadh 2024

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — From December 1-3, 2024, the Middle East Blockchain Conference & ETH Riyadh 2024 will bring together the global blockchain and Web3 community at the Holiday Inn Riyadh – Olaya. Spearheaded by the ETH Riyadh team, this flagship event will convene innovators, developers, and thought leaders to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology.
The conference features a dynamic program of workshops, keynote presentations, and panel discussions addressing critical topics such as decentralized applications, scalability solutions, and regulatory evolution. ETH Riyadh 2024 promises to be a cornerstone event for Web3 professionals and enthusiasts eager to shape the decentralized future.
Sponsors and Partners
ETH Riyadh 2024 proudly collaborates with a stellar roster of sponsors and partners:
- Presenting Sponsor: Arbitrum
- Platinum Sponsors: Bitunix, ChainIDE, Tharawat Technology, AdvancedEra.Tech
- Gold Sponsors: Aethir, Biget
- Silver Sponsors: Mask, Adaverse, World3, Ready Player Club, TGE.sa
- Knowledge Partner: IEEE Blockchain
- Media Partners: The Opinion, Talking Web3, Offchain Global, The Edge of NFT
- Event Partner: BASMA
Thought Leaders to Watch
This is the first wave of our speakers and attendees revealed, listed in no particular order:
- Dr. Waleed – Chairman, Saudi Internet Society
- Dr. Abeer S. Al-Humaimeedy – Vice Dean, College of Computer and Information Science, King Saud University
- Yasser Alobaidan – CEO, Balady
- Prof. Dr. Ing. Nicolae Goga – IEEE Blockchain Region 8 Chair
- Prof. Dr. Ing. Andrei Vasilateanu – IEEE Blockchain Region 8 Vice Chair
- Mohammed Aljasser – CEO and Co-Founder, Oumla
- Yat Siu – Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands
- Eowyn Chen – CEO, Trust Wallet
- Suji Yan – Founder, Mask Network
- Jeffrey Hu – Tech Lead, Hashkey Capital
- Herbert Yang – General Manager Asia, DFINITY Foundation
- Vincent Li – Founder, Adaverse
- Markose Chenthitta – MENA Lead, OORT
- Billal Yamak – Head of Growth KSA, The Sandbox
- Dan Wang – CEO, Aethir
- Ali Alasiri – Chairman, Meila Digital
- Dr. Saeed – Chair and Assistant Professor of MIS, King Saud University
- James Shen – Founder, Hash Global
- Dr. Ali Alshehri – Research & Innovation Senior Expert, STC Group
- Xiao Wu – Founder, ChainIDE
Event Highlights
ETH Riyadh 2024 will deliver:
Visionary Keynotes: Insights from global leaders at the forefront of blockchain innovation.
Hands-On Workshops: Practical training on the latest blockchain tools and applications.
Networking Opportunities: Engage with investors, developers, and thought leaders from around the world.
Engaging Panels: Explore pressing issues like scalability, interoperability, and decentralized governance.
Amplifying Impact Through Media Partnerships
ETH Riyadh 2024 is proud to partner with leading media outlets, including The Opinion, Talking Web3, Offchain Global, and The Edge of NFT, to ensure comprehensive coverage and exclusive insights. These partnerships will amplify the event’s reach and impact.
Join the Conversation
For more information and to register, visit ethriyadh.com.
About ETH Riyadh
The ETH Riyadh team consists of passionate blockchain advocates dedicated to hosting premier events that accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies. Through global collaboration and thought leadership, the team fosters innovation and drives the future of Web3 in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
