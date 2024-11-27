Trailblazing Web3 Leaders Set to Converge at Middle East Blockchain Conference & ETH Riyadh 2024

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — From December 1-3, 2024, the Middle East Blockchain Conference & ETH Riyadh 2024 will bring together the global blockchain and Web3 community at the Holiday Inn Riyadh – Olaya. Spearheaded by the ETH Riyadh team, this flagship event will convene innovators, developers, and thought leaders to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

The conference features a dynamic program of workshops, keynote presentations, and panel discussions addressing critical topics such as decentralized applications, scalability solutions, and regulatory evolution. ETH Riyadh 2024 promises to be a cornerstone event for Web3 professionals and enthusiasts eager to shape the decentralized future.

Sponsors and Partners

ETH Riyadh 2024 proudly collaborates with a stellar roster of sponsors and partners:

Presenting Sponsor : Arbitrum

Platinum Sponsors : Bitunix, ChainIDE, Tharawat Technology, AdvancedEra.Tech

Gold Sponsors : Aethir, Biget

Silver Sponsors : Mask, Adaverse, World3, Ready Player Club, TGE.sa

Knowledge Partner : IEEE Blockchain

Media Partners : The Opinion , Talking Web3, Offchain Global, The Edge of NFT

Event Partner : BASMA

Thought Leaders to Watch

This is the first wave of our speakers and attendees revealed, listed in no particular order:

Dr. Waleed – Chairman, Saudi Internet Society

Dr. Abeer S. Al-Humaimeedy – Vice Dean, College of Computer and Information Science, King Saud University

Yasser Alobaidan – CEO, Balady

Prof. Dr. Ing. Nicolae Goga – IEEE Blockchain Region 8 Chair

Prof. Dr. Ing. Andrei Vasilateanu – IEEE Blockchain Region 8 Vice Chair

Mohammed Aljasser – CEO and Co-Founder, Oumla

Yat Siu – Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands

Eowyn Chen – CEO, Trust Wallet

Suji Yan – Founder, Mask Network

Jeffrey Hu – Tech Lead, Hashkey Capital

Herbert Yang – General Manager Asia, DFINITY Foundation

Vincent Li – Founder, Adaverse

Markose Chenthitta – MENA Lead, OORT

Billal Yamak – Head of Growth KSA, The Sandbox

Dan Wang – CEO, Aethir

Ali Alasiri – Chairman, Meila Digital

Dr. Saeed – Chair and Assistant Professor of MIS, King Saud University

James Shen – Founder, Hash Global

Dr. Ali Alshehri – Research & Innovation Senior Expert, STC Group

Xiao Wu – Founder, ChainIDE

Event Highlights

ETH Riyadh 2024 will deliver:

Visionary Keynotes: Insights from global leaders at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

Hands-On Workshops: Practical training on the latest blockchain tools and applications.

Networking Opportunities: Engage with investors, developers, and thought leaders from around the world.

Engaging Panels: Explore pressing issues like scalability, interoperability, and decentralized governance.

Amplifying Impact Through Media Partnerships

ETH Riyadh 2024 is proud to partner with leading media outlets, including The Opinion, Talking Web3, Offchain Global, and The Edge of NFT, to ensure comprehensive coverage and exclusive insights. These partnerships will amplify the event’s reach and impact.

Join the Conversation

For more information and to register, visit ethriyadh.com.

About ETH Riyadh

The ETH Riyadh team consists of passionate blockchain advocates dedicated to hosting premier events that accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies. Through global collaboration and thought leadership, the team fosters innovation and drives the future of Web3 in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Social media links:

Twitter: https://x.com/0xETHRiyadh

Telegram: https://x.com/0xETHRiyadh

Media contact: info@theopinionpr.com

