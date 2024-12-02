Traefik Labs Partners with Treblle and Launches Cloud-Native AI Gateway 

Traefik Labs has partnered with Treblle and launched a cloud-native AI gateway to increase enterprise AI adoption.

Traefik Labs, creator of the world’s leading cloud-native application proxy, on Monday announced the launch of Traefik AI Gateway, a centralized, cloud-native, and lightweight egress gateway for managing and securing internal applications with external AI services like Large Language Models (LLMs). By transforming any AI endpoint into a fully managed API, Traefik AI Gateway empowers enterprises to integrate AI seamlessly into their operations. Additionally, Traefik Labs has integrated Treblle’s AI API Assistant into the Traefik Hub Developer Portal, enhancing the developer and API consumer experience.

Traefik Labs said that its AI Gateway provides: Simplified Multi-LLM Integration and Provider Flexibility, Centralized Security, Credential Management, and Compliance and Comprehensive Observability and Insights.

Sudeep Goswami, CEO of Traefik Labs, remarked, “AI is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of digital transformation initiatives. With Traefik AI Gateway, we’re delivering essential infrastructure that simplifies AI adoption and enhances control in order for organizations to innovate faster and maintain a competitive edge.”

Vedran Cindrić, CEO of Treblle, commenting on the partnership, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Traefik Labs to integrate Treblle’s AI API Assistant into the Traefik Hub Developer Portal. This partnership not only strengthens our collaboration but also significantly enhances the developer portal experience. By making APIs more accessible and integration faster, we’re allowing developers to focus on building amazing products. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for developer productivity in the AI era.”

Availability

According to the report, the Traefik AI Gateway is now available within the Traefik Hub API Gateway and API Management products.

Integrating Treblle’s AI API Assistant

Traefik Labs said that it improves the developer experience by combining Treblle’s AI API Assistant into the Traefik Hub Developer Portal. By leveraging AI to comprehend and continually learn from API documentation, the assistant allows developers to combine APIs more effectively and efficiently.

How does Traefik AI Gateway work?

The Traefik AI Gateway simplifies how enterprises interact with AI services. By providing a unified AI API, it streamlines integration with multiple AI models, enforces robust security policies, centralizes credential management, and delivers comprehensive observability across AI operations, the company said.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs empowers organizations to adopt and scale cloud-native architectures through its modern, intuitive, and open platform for application connectivity and API management. Traefik Proxy, the company’s flagship open-source project, is trusted by the world’s largest enterprises and ranks among Docker Hub’s top projects, boasting over 3.3 billion downloads and more than 50,000 stars on GitHub. Founded in 2016, Traefik Labs is backed by prominent investors including Balderton Capital and Elaia.