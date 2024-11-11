Tradeweb partners with Tokyo Stock Exchange to expand liquidity in Japanese ETFs.

Tradeweb has partnered with the Tokyo Stock Exchange to expand liquidity in Japanese ETFs.

Clients can use Tradeweb’s new generation of automated trading via its AiEX tool, as well as advanced functions such as time release.

Why did Tradeweb partner with the Tokyo Stock Exchange?

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets, on Monday announced that it has collaborated with Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, to offer institutional investors enhanced access to liquidity in Japanese exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The launch of a new direct link between Tradeweb and TSE’s request-for-quote (RFQ) platform, CONNEQTOR, allows Tradeweb buy-side clients to include CONNEQTOR liquidity providers when launching a trade enquiry on the Tradeweb Japan-listed ETF marketplace. Global X Japan executed the first transaction using this new connectivity, Tradeweb said.

Enrico Bruni, Head of Europe and Asia Business at Tradeweb, commented, “This exciting collaboration between Tradeweb and TSE’s CONNEQTOR platform demonstrates our focus on linking liquidity pools for the benefit of institutional investors looking to transfer risk with a higher degree of certainty. We are in the business of enhancing clients’ execution experience, and we look forward to bringing more time and cost efficiencies to investors trading Japanese ETFs, both locally and globally.”

Moriyuki Iwanaga, President of Tokyo Stock Exchange, said, “CONNEQTOR has been developed as a platform to enable investors to trade ETFs “faster and cheaper”. We hope that the new connection with Tradeweb will promote investment in the Japanese market by allowing investors outside Japan, who have had difficulty using CONNEQTOR, to easily access ETFs listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from overseas. TSE will continue to strive to provide and develop a highly convenient market environment, where investors can enjoy better prices and smoother execution.”

Jooyoung Yun, CIO of Global X Japan, remarked, “We are very supportive of new initiatives that facilitate greater access to the Japanese ETF market. Tradeweb and CONNEQTOR have responded to the needs of institutional investors in bringing greater connectivity and flexibility, as well as straight-through-processing improvements to Japanese ETF trading.”

The benefits of the partnership

According to the report, clients can use Tradeweb’s new generation of automated trading via its AiEX tool, as well as advanced functions such as time release.

About Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) is a subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group (JPX) and licensed financial instruments exchange in Japan, which is engaged in the provision of market facilities for trading of securities, publication of stock prices and quotations, ensuring fair trading of securities and other financial instruments. As one of the leading exchanges not only in the Asian region but also in the world, the recent average daily trading value of the TSE prime market has exceeded approximately 5 trillion JPY. Its ETF market also boasts high liquidity, with average trading value exceeding 349 billion JPY. In the course of working together as an exchange group, JPX offers a comprehensive range of services including Index Service, Derivatives, Commodity, and Clearing House.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,800 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.9 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters.